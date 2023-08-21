Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Microsoft announced that official Xbox Series X Console Wraps will come out later this year. Three of these are already available to preorder, including one based on Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated Xbox console exclusive Starfield.

Following in the footsteps of customizable PlayStation 5 console covers, Microsoft is finally giving people more options to customize their normal Xbox Series X series. That comes in the form of Xbox Series X Console Wraps, which Microsoft says are “made with solid panels and an engirdled fabric,” and are “designed to perfectly surround your Xbox Series X” without blocking the console’s vents and airflow like some of the other current third-party options. The first Xbox Series X Console Wrap to release is based on Starfield and will come out on October 18.

Its design lines up with the special Starfield headset and controller and is based on the avionics modules players will encounter during the game. The Starfield Console Wrap will cost $50 when it launches in October, but two more Consoles Wraps launching a month later will come in slightly cheaper at $45.

Those two Console Wraps use soft microfiber fabric and feature designs based on camouflage, with the Mineral Camo Console Wrap using blues and purples and the Artic Camo Console Wrap featuring gray and white tones. Both Camo Console Wraps release on November 10, the three-year anniversary of the Xbox Series X launch.

Currently, Microsoft plans on keeping all three Xbox Series X Console Wraps as Microsoft Store exclusives. They are all already available for preorder, though. Microsoft has not commented on if we should eventually expect similar console wraps for the Xbox Series S.

