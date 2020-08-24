Sega’s next installment in the Yakuza franchise is launching in November. But there are still questions surrounding its eventual debut on next-generation consoles.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will land on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 13, Sega confirmed on Monday, August 24. Sega didn’t say when the game would be available on the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 but did acknowledge that it will get a launch day release on Microsoft’s console. Yakuza: Like a Dragon‘s PlayStation 5 launch date only says “coming soon.” It’s unknown whether it will also be available on that console’s release date or at some point thereafter.

All eyes are on the question of when Microsoft and Sony will launch their upcoming consoles. Sony has said that the PlayStation 5 will be available this holiday season, and Microsoft confirmed earlier this month that the Xbox Series X will launch in November. Also this month, an Xbox Series X controller leaked with a sticker on its packaging that instructed retailers not to sell the unit until November 6. Since then, industry watchers have speculated that the console will launch that day.

However, if Sega does plan to launch Yakuza: Like a Dragon on November 13, it could call that speculation into question, and it’s possible, though unconfirmed, that Sega may have tipped the Xbox Series X launch date. For its part, Microsoft has said that it will share an official Xbox Series X launch date at some point in the future. Sony has said the same about the PlayStation 5.

Either way, there shouldn’t be too much risk in buying Yakuza: Like a Dragon on an older console if it launches before next-generation hardware hits store shelves. Sega has already said that anyone who buys the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions when they’re available.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be set in the Yakuza franchise, and players will assume the role of Ichiban Kasuga, a former gang member who gets out of prison and learns that his clan has been wiped out. He then sets out for revenge.

