April’s PlayStation Plus games include a PS5 launch title and anew release

Tomas Franzese
By

Sony has revealed the games that are going to be part of April’s batch of PlayStation Plus Essential titles, and it includes a game that was a PS5 launch title, as well as a brand new game from the developers of Dead by Daylight.

Specifically, the three games that will be available starting April 4 are the PS4 and PS5 versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Meet Your Maker, and Tails of Iron. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a 3D platformer spinoff of Media Molecule’s LittleBigPlanet series that launched alongside the PS5 in 2020. Unlike other LittleBigPlanet games, Sackboy: A Big Adventure doesn’t rely on user-generated content. Instead, it’s a tightly designed cooperative platformer that functions much closer to something like Super Mario 3D World. If you are looking for that user-made content kick this month, then the other PS Plus Essential game, Meet Your Maker, will be more appealing to you.

PS Plus titles for April 2023.

This game from Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is a postapocalyptic base-building game where players both build and explore player-created outposts full of deadly traps and guards. I called Meet Your Maker one of the “most original multiplayer games launching this year” after playing its open beta during Steam Next Fest. Finally, there’s Tails of Iron, a fantasy side-scrolling action RPG featuring rats that should appeal to indie game and Soulslike fans. Overall, April’s lineup of PlayStation Plus games feels quite diverse. Hopefully, we can say the same for April’s PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium titles when they are revealed.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Meet Your Maker, and Tails of Iron will be available through PlayStation Plus from April 4 until May 1. If you haven’t already, it’s also a good idea to download March’s PlayStation Plus Essential games — Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein — before these three games replace them. 

