 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Sony revives a PlayStation 2 deep cut as a PS VR2 launch title

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Sony announced a new batch of games coming to the PlayStation VR2, including a handful of titles that’ll launch with the hardware on February 22. The most notable game on that list is Fantavision 202X, a left-field revival of one of the PlayStation 2’s most peculiar launch games.

The announcement comes from a new Sony blog post focused on Japanese-developed games coming to PS VR2. The post includes five games, four of which are newly announced launch titles for the tech. Fantavision, which launches February 22, especially stands out as it has some historical significance for PlayStation fans.

Fireworks explode in Fantavision 202X.

Released in 2000, Fantavision is an unusual puzzle game built around fireworks. Players have to match different fireworks colors to put on a dazzling light show. The original game gets a little strange too, eventually taking players to outer space. For those curious, it’s currently available to play as part of PS Plus’ retro catalog.

The new version won’t stray too far from the original’s gameplay loop but will implement motion controls. Players will catch fireworks by moving their hands and pulling the trigger when over one. It’ll include a single-player mode and a replay mode that allows players to adjust the camera on their recordings. That format could wind up being a smart fit for VR, giving Sony’s new platform its own version of Tetris Effect.

Several other new launch titles were announced as well. Altair Breaker is a sword-based multiplayer game from Thirdverse, The Tale of Onogoro is a steampunk adventure game set in Japan, Kizuna AI — Touch the Beat! is a new rhythm game featuring 15 songs, and Dysynchronia: Chronos Alternate is a sci-fi investigation game. All of those will launch on February 22 alongside the new headset.

The blog post also details one game that doesn’t yet have a release date. X8 is a 5v5 multiplayer shooter developed by Thirdverse. A pair of screenshots show that players will use both guns and swords in combat.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fortnite Chapter 4 has completely stolen Warzone 2.0’s thunder
Doonslayer battling demon in Fortnite.
Monster Hunter Rise won’t support cross-progression between PS4 and PS5
Monster Hunter Rise monster
Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation and Xbox, minus cross-platform saves
Monster Hunter Rise Monster
You can win cash with PlayStation’s new tournament feature. Here’s how to sign up
Two characters brawl in Guilty Gear Strive.
One Piece Odyssey isn’t just targeting anime and JRPG fans
Luffy, Nami, and Nico Robin standing against a fire golem in One Piece Odyssey.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: release date, trailers, preorders, and more
Cal Kestis.
You can now launch Game Pass, Luna titles through Google Search
Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming Service Enters Beta This Week
The best stocking stuffers for gamers
Best graphics cards 2022: finding the best GPU for gaming
AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.
Hades 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Melinoe standing in a stone circle.
Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 14 (#543)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin writer breaks down 2022’s best ending
Garland towers over Jack, Ash, Jed, Sophia, and Neon in
How to EV train in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Gengar in a city.