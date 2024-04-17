 Skip to main content
Atari classic Yars’ Revenge is getting a modern Metroidvania revival

Emi shoots a robot in Yars Rising.
Atari

Atari is reviving its 1982 classic Yars’ Revenge with its latest game, Yars Rising. The modern reimagining is being developed by Shantae franchise developer WayForward and is set to launch on PC and unspecified consoles this year.

Yars’ Revenge is one of Atari’s most iconic titles. First released on the Atari 2600, the shooter has players controlling the insect-like Yar and eating a shield around a cannon to destroy it. The property has been revived a few times since then. In 2011, Atari gave the series a modern reboot to poor critical reception. It had more success in 2022 with Yars: Recharged, a more proper sequel to the original. Yars Rising is something entirely different though, as its a total reimagining of the series.

The project is a 2D Metroidvania where players control a hacker named Emi Kimura who is tasked with breaking into the shady Qotech corporation. There’s an emphasis on storytelling here, with Atari highlighting the game’s “expansive sci-fi mystery.” While its not clear yet how that story will connect to the original game, it seems like Emi may have some ties to the alien races featured in the 1982 game.

A minigame in Yars Rising features a throwback to Yars' Revenge.
Atari

The gameplay will also look very different from that of the Atari classic. Its described as a Metroidvania that has an emphasis on platforming, combat, and stealth. It will also feature some “retro-inspired minigames,” which naturally includes a playable nod to the original game. None of that should be surprising if you’re familiar with the studio behind it, as WayForward specializes in retro side-scrollers.

Yars Rising is set to launch in late 2024 for PC and consoles.

