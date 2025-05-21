 Skip to main content
Yet another prestigious Xbox exclusive is coming to PS5

The award-winning Xbox exclusive Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is branching out and coming to PlayStation 5 this summer. Developed by Ninja Theory, Hellblade II picks up after the first game, following the titular character into a richly detailed world of Viking myth and lore.

Dom Matthews, studio head at Ninja Theory, announced the news today via a YouTube video. “Today, on the one-year anniversary of the release of Senua’s Sage: Hellblade II, we’re excited to share some news with you on the game,” he says. “We’re so happy to tell you, our fans, that Hellblade II will be coming to PlayStation 5 this summer. This version of the game will include some new features that will also come to Xbox and PC at the same time as an update.”

The original Hellblade was available on PlayStation 4, but Xbox acquired Ninja Theory in 2018. The sequel was slated as an Xbox exclusive, but the studio says it is pleased to bring its PlayStation fans back to Senua’s ongoing story.

Ninja Theory didn’t specify what the enhanced features would include, but don’t worry. They’re coming to existing platforms as part of an update with the launch of the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Both Hellblade games have positioned themselves amid a brutal world and used that setting to explore mental health. Rather than focusing on over-the-top gameplay, Hellblade II takes a more narrative approach and tells a tightly-focused story in roughly seven hours or so of playtime.

The title’s focus on narrative won it a nomination for Best Narrative and Games for Impact at The Game Awards, and it brought home the prize for Best Audio Design and Best Performance by its lead voice artist. Use of binaural audio means different sounds play in different ears, and the quiet whispers of voices that aren’t there, combined with Senua’s sometimes ragged breathing, make the series one of the best depictions of serious mental health issues ever seen in video games.

Build your PS5 collection with these must-have Lego games
Aloy runs alongside a Tallneck in Lego Horizon Adventures.

The Lego games aren't just some of the best PS5 games for kids, but for players of all ages. These games mostly stick to adapting other media into Lego form and putting a comedic spin on the existing story. Each entry builds (pardon the pun) upon the last while staying true to what makes them so much fun. At this point, you can find Lego versions of superhero games, fantasy games, and even Lego versions of the best PS5 games. However, some stand above the rest in terms of quality. The best Lego games are great on their own or in co-op, but they also have plenty of content, variety, and fun gameplay. Don't just grab a Lego game because it has your favorite franchise on the box before checking out our list of the best Lego games on PS5 to know if it is worth your time.

If you need more suggestions, there's sure to be at least one upcoming PS5 game that catches your eye.

Monster Hunter Wilds’ first update is just around the corner, and it’s a big one
A Monster Hunter Wilds character wielding the Light Bowgun.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Free Title Update 1

Capcom announced the first Monster Hunter Wilds title update, and it will be here — for free! — on April 3, 2025. The update brings some serious changes to the game, including the addition of the Grand Hub and a new mini-game called Barrel Bowling that's exactly what it sounds like: tossing barrel bombs into a line of targets.

5 The First Berserker: Khazan starter tips to help you survive
First Berserker fights a bear

As with most Soulslike titles, The First Berserker: Khazan offers a tough and lengthy campaign that will push your skills to the limit. Whether you're facing tense exploration through dangerous environments or facing off against massive bosses with equally massive health bars, you have a lot to deal with here.

As the opening hours of The First Berserker: Khazan unfold, you'll learn a lot about how the game functions via in-game tutorials and a handy encyclopedia. But we've compiled a few additional tips to get you started with the game so you can be as prepared as possible for what's ahead. Let's take a look at our tips for The First Berserker: Khazan.
Take your time and grind when needed

