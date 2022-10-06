You can now order Steam Deck without a reservation

The wait to get your Steam Deck is finally over. Valve has announced that starting today, you will now be able to order the 64 GB version of the Steam Deck without making any reservations whatsoever.

The company delivered the big news in a blog post, saying that you can place your order for the portable gaming PC and it will ship it right to you. Of course, you have to wait for a minimum of one to two weeks for the system to be delivered to you.

Ever since Valve announced Steam Deck as PC gaming’s answer to the Nintendo Switch last summer, would-be buyers have had to contend with making reservations to get their hands on the console. They were placed in groups to receive a Steam Deck on a quarterly basis, depending on when the reservation was made. While this measure was taken because the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for the company to produce the PC gaming handheld fast enough to meet demand, it meant that some people waited almost a year for their handheld. If you buy it now, that’s not the case.

Now that the pandemic has cooled off and the supply chain for components needed to make the Steam Deck has somehow regained equilibrium, Valve has increased the manufacturing volume to meet demand despite the growing list of reservations being made. If you happen to have an existing reservation, you might want to keep an eye out for your order email. It’s going to hit your inbox pretty soon if it hasn’t already.

As of this writing, the Steam Deck order page shows you can place your order for the 64GB version of the system. Reservations still need to be made for the 256GB and 512GB versions.

