DT Giveaway: An Unlocked HTC U11 Life Smartphone

We’ve partnered with HTC to giveaway one of their latest smartphones, the U11 Life. For the mobile user more concerned with the functionality of their device rather than a sleek exterior, the U11 makes for a great smartphone. It offers the solid speed, okay battery life, camera and audio quality but forgoes some of the size design esthetics in favor of a favorable price tag. While our HTC U11 Life giveaway is free, purchasing the phone would only set you back $350.

In our full review, we dive into all of the phone’s features, design elements, and performance specs but at the end of the day, if you want a quality smartphone without the price tag a top-tier flagship, you can’t go wrong with the HTC U11 Life.

The phone that we are giving away is open network, meaning it is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile, and equipped with 32Gb of storage.

