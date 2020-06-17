Roborock is known best for its full line of powerful robotic vacuum cleaners, but the company recently debuted its first cordless stick vacuum for the U.S., the Roborock H6 Adapt. Robot vacuums are convenient and capable, but they’re limited to cleaning floors. Cordless stick vacuums are the most versatile vacuums you can buy, and Roborock’s initial entry into this market is a winner. You can be a winner, too, because we’re giving readers a chance to win a new Roborock H6 Adapt cordless stick vacuum, a $450 value, with no purchase necessary. Read further to learn more about this powerful stick vac and how you can enter the contest and be the lucky winner.

There is a lot to say about the Roborock H6 Adapt, but let’s start with the high points. The H6 has three modes (Eco, Normal, and Max) to balance suction strength and battery life. Powered by a 420-watt brushless motor, the H6 can employ 150 AW (air watts) of suction power to pull dust, dirt, and debris from carpeting and all types of hard flooring. In Eco mode, the H6 runs for up to 90 minutes per battery charge and up to 10 minutes in Max mode. You don’t have to make the power changes yourself because the Roborock’s Auto Carpet Boost detects the need for and switches to higher power modes as needed.

You will quickly appreciate the speed with which you can switch accessories to transform the Roborock H6 Adapt for different cleaning functions. Unclick the long tube to witch from a stick vac to handhold mode. The vacuum comes standard with a motorized carpet brush, a mini-motorized brush, a dusting brush, and a crevice tool for reaching narrow areas. Do you have a particularly awkward space to clean? The Roborock’s Flex Tube accessory helps you reach around corners and odd angles. The various parts and accessories click on and off with a single button.

For all its cleaning power, the Roborock H6 Adapt weighs just three pounds, so you won’t get tired using it. The light and easily maneuverable vacuum has a single, trigger-style button that locks it on, so you don’t have to squeeze the trigger continuously while you’re cleaning. When you’re ready to stop cleaning, a quick squeeze releases the lock.

The Roborock uses airflow control and a noise damper to reduce sound levels, and washable front and rear filters keep help keep the inside of the vacuum and your home air clean. You can also wash the H6’s dustbin. The vacuum’s five-stage air purification system eliminates more than 99.99% of allergens from the air in your home as well as dust mites, dog and cat dander, mold, pollen, and air pollution.

A wall-hanging docking and charging station comes with the H6 Adapt, and an upright free-standing docking station is an optional extra.

Pairing the Roborock H6 and one Roborock’s robot vacuums for everyday floor cleaning give you the best of both vacuum technologies, but the powerful and versatile Roborock H6 Adapt Cordless Stick Vacuum is all the vacuum you need to clean all areas, high and low in your home. The Roborock H6 Adapt is priced at $450, but wouldn’t free be even better? Roborock and Digital Trends are working together to give our readers a chance to win a free Roborock H6 Adapt by entering below. This contest ends Wednesday, July 1, 2020, so act now to be in the running for this powerful cordless vacuum.

Buy Now or Learn More

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations