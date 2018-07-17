We’re giving away three SnoofyBee pads to three lucky winners

Share

It might not be the most tech-centric item out there, but it’s hard to deny the merits of the SnoofyBee three-in-one changing pad. We’ve got three of the most popular color combinations for three lucky winners.

The SnoofyBee was born out of a need to entertain a curious baby during diaper changes and keep the process as mess-free as possible. It provides the benefits of a standard portable changing station and a diaper clutch. Not to mention a (patent pending) barrier to hang toys from that helps to redirect baby’s curiosity away from the mess.

We first saw it on Shark Tank last year, where its creators Michael and Amy Perry shared the story of its origin. Fast-forward a year and the brand has expanded to include more colorways of the original product, as well as matching Pacifier Pods for each SnoofyBee offering.

Whether you’ve got a little one coming along or have a baby shower on your calendar for next week, there’s no doubt the SnoofyBee would be a welcome addition to any diaper bag.

