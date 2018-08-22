Listen up! You could win a pair of V-Moda Crossfade II Wireless Headphones

Share

Not all headphones are the same. If you’ve ever put a really nice pair over your ears, you’ve probably heard the difference. Earbuds are great for listening to music when your exercising, but if you really want to hear what music actually sounds like at its zenith, high-quality over-ear headphones are the only way to go.

There are a lot of different brands out there — Beats by Dre, Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser, just to name a few — but not all brands have the same features. If you’re looking for something clear, powerful, and professional, the V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless headphones are the direction you’ll want to go. This pair of padded headphones has everything you need to take your listening game to the next level. With a deep, clean bass and ultra clarity, you can feel and hear the precise vibrations of your music without bloated boom or muddy mids. Not to mention the crystal-clear vocals that round out your listening experience.

While sound is the most important part of any good pair of headphones, comfort is a close second. With thick heaps of memory foam padding along the hexagonal earcups, putting the Crossfade 2 on your ears is like being gently sandwiched between two high-tech clouds. This design isn’t just for comfort, however — it provides better passive noise isolation and helps create an immersive 3D soundstage. It also comes with a 430mAh battery capacity, allowing for up to 14 hours of continuous music playback. With an integrated foldable design, you can transport them easily and enjoy that impressive wireless performance anywhere you go.

The V-Moda Crossfade 2 isn’t just a decent pair of over-ear headphones, its one of our favorites. And with a more refined soundstage and great battery life, it’s not all that hard to see why we love it. Whether you’re a sound engineer, an artist, or just appreciate great sound, this $350 pair of headphones will do wonders for your ears. We will be giving away the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex edition to one lucky winner, but if you want to buy it now, you can use the exclusive promo code VMODADT10CODEX to receive 10 percent off its retail price for the duration of this giveaway. Enter for your chance to win below, or take a look at the product page for more information. Even if you don’t win, make sure to check back on September 6 for some surprise savings.