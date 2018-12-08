Digital Trends
Headphone Reviews

Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review

Sennheiser brings audio perfection to wireless earbuds like no one else can

1 of 11
The absolute best-sounding true wireless earbuds come from (surprise!) Sennheiser
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
DT Recommended Product
Simply put, the Momentum are the best-sounding true wireless earbuds you can buy.
Simply put, the Momentum are the best-sounding true wireless earbuds you can buy.
Simply put, the Momentum are the best-sounding true wireless earbuds you can buy.

Highs

  • Class-leading sound
  • Smooth, warm bass response
  • Whisper-quiet wireless connection
  • Breezy setup

Lows

  • Mediocre battery life
  • No waterproofing

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained How we test
Ryan Waniata
By

Life at the top of the ever-rising pile of true wireless headphones can be a fickle, short-lived affair. Just a few months ago, we were praising Master & Dynamic’s MW07 as the best true wireless headphones we’d heard yet, and suddenly they’ve been usurped by a new challenger. While the speed of evolution in true wireless earbuds may be surprising, that Sennheiser’s first entry into the space would take the top marks in performance really isn’t.

Sennheiser’s Momentum true wireless earphones now stand alone as the best-in-class true wireless buds for sound quality, while adding seamless setup, impressive features, and rock-steady connection to the mix. That’s not to say they’re the best choice for everyone, though, and at $300, they’ll be a tough sell for many. Below, we’ll help you suss out whether Sennheiser’s sterling new true wireless buds should (or shouldn’t) be on your short list.

Out of the box, into your ears

Bobbing right at the high-water mark for true wireless pricing, you’d expect the Momentum to offer a premium experience from the get-go, and while the packaging is decidedly minimalist, they deliver. Google’s Pixel Buds helped make fabric cases sexy (albeit without going fully wireless) and the Momentum’s pill-shaped charging case is reminiscent of that, layered in slick gray threads that would look right at home in the pocket of 007’s iconic gray three-piece suit.

Inside, the buds shimmer with Sennheiser’s signature silver logo along their end caps. Pulling them from their magnetic charging stands sets blue and red lights flashing along the matte plastic earpieces, signaling that they’re ready to pair. Choose them in your phone’s Bluetooth menu — and presto — you’re up and running. The Momentum also auto-pair shockingly fast after setup — so fast you’ll likely miss the British voice telling you they’re ready to play.

Accessories include four pairs of silicon eartips and a strikingly short USB-C cord for charging.

Sleek simplicity

In the early days of true wireless earbuds (i.e., about two years ago), all we really wanted was a pair that delivered decent sound and stayed connected, but, oh, how times have changed. Thanks in part to Apple’s well-designed (and immensely popular) AirPods, folks expect more from true wireless earbuds, including features like seamless pairing, auto-pause when pulling the buds from your ears, and quick charging for a jolt of juice when you really need it.

Gorgeous audio performance that, in the simplest terms, just sounds like Sennheiser.

The Momentum deliver all of that, and more, including an increasingly common feature, transparency mode, which allows you to pipe in ambient sound while you jam out. Advanced features like Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth LE 5.0 allow the Momentum to offer no notable video lag, unshakeable wireless connection (we never had a single stutter throughout testing), and a perfectly drawn stereo image that shrugs off the wobbly stereo channels of so many cheaper models.

Unlike the Master & Dynamic buds mentioned above, the Momentum opt for touch controls to navigate playback, which comes with both pros and cons. Through basic touches, you can do everything from song skip and volume control to call reception. You can even call up your go-to assistant with a quick tap on the right bud (a held tap raises volume), though we found ourselves doing so accidentally more than we’d like.

Touch controls always have their unresponsive moments, but in general, the system works well. Making sure we used the entire pad of our finger, rather than just the tip, made for the best contact and consistent response. Sennheiser’s Smart Control app offers further options for control, including Transparency Mode settings and digital EQ to dial in your sound.

Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

That’s all good news (especially at this price), because the one place the Momentum don’t fully deliver is battery life. At four hours of playback per charge, they fall below our favorites like Jabra’s Elite Active 65T and Apple’s own AirPods, both of which cost a lot less. What’s more, the case itself only offers two extra charges (Apple’s offers five) for 12 total hours, meaning you’ll have to keep it plugged in fairly often, which further irked us that Sennheiser didn’t throw in a longer cable.

On the run

When it comes to the fit, the buds didn’t squeeze into our ears as tightly as shown by the models on Sennheiser’s website but swapping out the default eartips for larger ones resulted in a tight seal, allowing for a firm fit, and just as importantly, full bass and a less snappy treble response.

The Momentum have a lot of fun with the fine details in more complex tracks from the likes of Radiohead and Beck

The buds are light enough to stay tight with this method, working well for basic workouts like a morning jog. While they aren’t the most comfortable we’ve put in, they work fine for longer listening sessions, too. At this price, we wish Sennheiser would’ve added water- or sweat-proofing, but as long as you aren’t positively dripping, they should hold up.

Performance

While far from perfect, none of the Momentum’s pitfalls amount to an Achilles’ heel, and that’s all the more reinforced once you hear the luscious sound these earbuds serve up. Smooth and brawny bass, a rich and ruddy midrange, and whistle-clean treble, the Momentum offer gorgeous audio performance that, in the simplest terms, just sounds like Sennheiser. While that might be a natural expectation for the brand, in the world of true wireless headphones, it’s saying a lot.

Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Perhaps one of the most notable aspects of the Momentum sound is the overall clarity, which is achieved in part thanks to Bluetooth add-ons like aptX, alongside a clean connection with virtually no audible signal noise. Within that construct, the Momentum thrive, delivering fuller detail — especially notable for vocals — and better instrumental definition than any pair of true wireless earbuds we’ve heard yet.

Auditioning the Momentum using our go-to testing playlist dug up plenty of thrilling moments, from the edgy, unsettling string bows of The Beatles’ Eleanor Rigby, to the warm and glittering acoustic collage of Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide, to the buzzy electric distortion in Maybird’s Turning Into Water, in which the guitars practically dripped with glossy goodness. The earbuds also have a lot of fun with the fine details in more complex tracks from the likes of Radiohead and Beck, where each minute synth warble or electronic saw wave is given both the space to exist and the dynamic expression to grow.

These moments are made more accessible thanks to the Momentum’s impressive stereo image, which can’t compete with over-ear headphones, but holds its own with even some wired earbuds to dig out a clean soundstage that drops instruments and vocals neatly in space, both vertically and horizontally.

The only minor gripes we had came from the far ends of the sound spectrum. The treble register can occasionally get more wiry and snappy than we’d like, but it’s a nitpicky critique for the most part, and the issue was made much less apparent after we found the right eartips for our canal. On the opposite end, while bass is both rigid and musical, it sometimes gets just a little pushy, though thankfully, it never clouds the rest of the soundscape.

On that note, we think the Momentum will do a great job pleasing both bassheads and audiophiles alike. A great example would be the dazzling job the Momentum did with The Weeknd’s Starboy, which perfectly straddles the line between powerful and overbearing for a thrilling burst of smooth vocals and tight beats.

Our Take

While they’re certainly no bargain, Sennheiser’s Momentum are the best-sounding true wireless earbuds you can buy, setting a new high-water mark in the ever-evolving genre. For that reason alone, the Momentum deserve consideration from anyone looking to dive into the convenience offered by true wireless design, without having to sacrifice the kind of sound performance for which Sennheiser’s storied library of headphones is famous.

What are the alternatives

There are scores of true wireless models available, but luckily for the sake of brevity, only a few we really like. For a much cheaper option (and similarly scaled-down sound performance) Apple’s AirPods are a fine choice, especially since they offer a major battery bump. For those who truly treasure sound performance, though, we recommend checking out Jabra’s Elite Active 65t, which don’t reach the heights of the Momentum’s performance, but do offer more battery life and a more rugged design for quite a bit less money.

How long will they last?

This … is a tricky question. With the latest Bluetooth protocols and excellent build quality, we expect the Momentum to hold up for years to come. The caveat is that we also expect a new Qualcomm chip to help earbud makers seriously increase battery life in the next year or so to dig up as much as double the playback time per charge.

True wireless tech is always advancing, even more rapidly than other tech segments. On the other hand, waiting for the “next-gen” is an exercise in patience (and sometimes futility), and we’ve no idea when the advances will come or what the next models will be like.

Should you buy it?

If you’re looking for the absolute best sound in true wireless audio — and you don’t spend hours and hours away from an outlet — Sennheiser’s Momentum are the new buds to beat. Just make sure you’ve got your credit card handy.

Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds Compared To
lg tone platinum se review press
LG Tone Platinum SE (HBS-1120)
sony ear duo xperia press
Sony Ear Duo
sony wf sp700n wireless headphones prdct
Sony WF-SP700N
jabra sport pulse wireless special edition product
Jabra Sport Pulse Wireless Special…
rha ma750 wireless
RHA MA750 Wireless
samsung gear iconx 2018
Samsung Gear IconX (2018)
bo play beoplay e8 press
B&O Play Beoplay E8
i am buttons earbuds prod
I.Am+ Buttons earbuds
bragi dash pro prod
Bragi Dash Pro
optoma nuforce be6i press
Optoma NuForce BE6i
nuforce be sport 3 sport3 product
Optoma NuForce BE Sport 3
jabra halo smart product
Jabra Halo Smart
erato wireless earbuds product
Erato Apollo 7
jabra sport pace wireless
Jabra Sport Pace Wireless
jabra sport wireless plus bluetooth review press image
Jabra Sport Wireless Plus Bluetooth
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

Google, Amazon take aim at AirPods with their own upcoming true wireless options

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that supply chain information points to Google and Amazon developing their own true wireless headphones, with both tech giants looking to take on Apple's hyper-popular AirPods in 2019.
Posted By Parker Hall
sony-best-headphones-ever
Home Theater

The best noise-canceling headphones paint your music on a cleaner canvas

Drowning out the sound of babies, jet engines, and the outside world isn't as hard as it seems. Here are the best noise-canceling headphones, whether you're concerned with style, comfort, or sound.
Posted By Parker Hall
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our 10 favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

An acclaimed Apple analyst says the new AirPods are coming in 2019

Apple plans to release new AirPods much the same as it does new iPhones, and a wireless charging case, water resistance, and better Siri integration are among the improvements we can expect in future models.
Posted By Parker Hall
apple homepod grovemade stand silveraluminum 720x463 01f40651 4ff7 4738 81c8 5ad2078f1f1e
Home Theater

A year after U.S. release, Apple HomePod aims for success in China

Approximately one year after the Apple HomePod launch in the U.S., consumers in China will be able to buy Apple's smart speaker in early 2019. Customers cannot pre-order the HomePod, but the device product page details its audio technology.
Posted By Bruce Brown
black friday amazon device deals fire tv cube hands free with alexa and 4k ultra hd
Smart Home

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube gets intercom-style Alexa Announcements feature

Owners of the Amazon Fire TV Cube can now use the media streaming service with Amazon's one-way intercom feature called Alexa Announcements to broadcast messages to other Alexa devices in their home.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
netflix cancels daredevil shows to stream season 3
Home Theater

Now-canceled ‘Daredevil’ was one of Netflix’s most popular shows

Netflix recently canceled Marvel's Daredevil just a month after the premiere of the show's third season, despite reports indicating that it was one of the service's most popular shows.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Movies & TV

Brie Larson powers up in the latest 'Captain Marvel' trailer

Academy Award winner Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters in March 2019. Here's everything we know about Marvel's first female-led superhero movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Netflix Expansion
Home Theater

Here’s why you’re not getting Netflix in HD or 4K, and how to fix it

Are you having trouble watching your favorite movies or TV shows on Netflix in HD or 4K? We explain why loading takes so long, why the picture quality fluctuates, and what you can do about it.
Posted By Parker Hall
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Pluto TV
Home Theater

Looking to cut cable? Here’s everything you need to know about Pluto TV

Pluto TV offers plenty of entertainment in a fashion similar to live internet TV services, only at no cost — you don’t even need to register. Too good to be true? Here’s everything you need to know.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to delete netflix history 100
Home Theater

New TV? Here's where to go to watch the best 4K content available

Searching for content for your new 4K UHD TV? Look no further. We have every major source of the best 4K content, along with the cost, hardware requirements, and features that make each service worth a look.
Posted By Ryan Waniata