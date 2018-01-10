The SPT2 is a funky new fitness tracker to wear around your chest

Fitness wearables come in all shapes and sizes: there are many you wear around your wrist, some that are integrated into your clothing, and others that clip onto your waist. But you probably haven’t seen one that looks like man bra — until now. The SPT2 is at the top of the line for performance analysis with the capacity to track individual athletes and even entire teams. The band straps around your chest and goes over both shoulders, similar to a highly advanced version of the original chest band heart rate monitors — but with shoulder straps.

Where this technology really stands out is not in the band itself, but in the connected application that processes all the data and makes it available for easy analysis. GameTraka provides information on individual player speeds, distance traveled in each session, work rates, and workout intensity levels. It also allocates team information, including heat maps, the ability to break down individual session segments, team management, and printable team reports.

The fitness garment utilizes a gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer with Bluetooth functionality in order to collect data within the application. The tracker features a 100Hz inertial movement unit and 10Hz recording. It allows for GNSS location capture for individual trackers and can provide 10-plus hours of recorded data logs for analysis. The handheld device complementing the wearable is slim, light, and stylish — made for easy use with a one-button touch and weighing in at only 27 grams. This device serves as a data bank, and provides for 6-plus hours of continuous battery life, and is USB rechargeable.

The SPT2 represents the next generation of fitness wearables, something that entire sports teams can get behind. It is designed as a training tool to help both athletes and coaches optimize performance in practice and on the field, in addition to helping them understand activity limits which can prevent the occurrence of injury. The SPT2 is made for both men and women in unisex sizes ranging from small to extra large, fitting chests that range from 32 to 42 inches, and is completely moisture proof.

The wearable will demo this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and retails for $250 on the company’s website.