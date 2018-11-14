Share

Fresh from its split from Nokia, Withings is on a roll releasing its second health and fitness device, the Pulse HR. Inspired by Withings first fitness tracker, the Pulse, the new Pulse HR takes the best features of its recently released Steel HR Sport hybrid watch and bundles them into a slim and stylish fitness tracker.

Withings is known for paying attention to design as well as features, and this characteristic is apparent in the Pulse HR. The Pulse HR has a sleek design with a black scratch-resistant polycarbonate front, a black-and-white OLED display, and a stainless steel casing. The casing houses the heart rate monitor which sits flush against your skin. The Pulse HR also features a soft silicone band that is removable so owners can customize their watch to match their style.

The Pulse HR looks like a fitness tracker on the outside, but it has the features of the smartwatch under the hood. The user can raise their wrists and use the button to scroll through a variety of data screens including heart rate information, activity goals, workout detail, and incoming smartphone notifications. Users can receive alerts from text messages, emails, social media, news apps, and more. When a smartphone notification is received, the tracker will vibrate to alter the user and will display the information on the tracker’s screen.

For those who are serious about their health and fitness, the Pulse HR has an integrated heart rate sensor that monitors your heart rate every 10 minutes throughout the day and continually during a workout. This allows the user to track their resting heart rate as well as their heart rate zones while exercising. It also has connected GPS that connects to your phone to monitor distance and pace during outside activities. The tracker also tracks sleep and has a handy smart wake up feature that will trigger an alarm at the best point in a user’s sleep cycle.

The Pulse HR is available now for pre-order on Amazon or Withings for $130. Shipments will begin when the tracker officially launches on December 5. Additional color wristbands will be available beginning in January.