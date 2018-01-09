1More shows off twistable, wireless Triple Driver buds, innovative gaming cans

Chinese audio brand 1More loves to make a splash at Pepcom’s Digital Experience, the unofficial “show before the show” at CES, and this year was no exception. The company brought a great new update of its popular Triple Driver headphones to the party, going wireless in a brilliant way, as well as an intriguing new pair of gaming headphones that bring the boom. And the best part is, as always, they’re both extremely affordable.

The wireless Triple Driver haven’t cut the cord entirely, as is the trend with so many wireless headphones these days. Instead 1More chose the halo style that has become a staple of the genre, but they do so in a very cool form factor, offering a bendable, twistable, loosey-goosey band in what appears to be faux leather, connecting to dual metallic arms that extend with short wires to connect the earbuds.

Inside the buds are the same triple drivers that account for their namesake, including dual armature drivers for accurate higher frequency reproduction, and a single dynamic driver for warm and rich bass response. Other features include a singular button for calling up Google Assistant (or the assistant of your choice, says 1More) as well as the usual power, pairing and volume controls you’d expect from a standard pair of wireless earphones. Battery is a solid 12 hours, and AAC is also part of the package. The price will be just a shade above the original Triple Driver at $130.

Alongside the new wireless Triple Driver are 1More’s fancy new gaming headphones, the Spearhead VR. The coolest feature about the Spearhead, apart from their rather stylish design (for a gaming headphone anyway), is the fact that the magnet in each 50mm dynamic driver is actually mounted to the diaphragm to move with it as it fluctuates. This patent pending, “levitating magnet” design landed 1More a 2018 CES Innovation award and, the company claims, allows the drivers to offer more barreling bass, and rumble even below what you can hear, all the way down to the 5Hz zone.

Designed mainly for PC gaming, the headphones offer 7.1 virtual surround sound with adjustable equalization via software — though they do have a 3.5mm output for stereo sound. Additional adjustment for bass and volume is available via a dual-functioning dial on the left earcup. As one might guess by all that foam and the oversized headband, they’re also quite comfortable, which should bode well for those late night gaming sessions.

The microphone is retractable, and there’s also a second mic on the right side for canceling out ambient noise. And if you’re wondering about that pink color in the video, you can change it to essentially any shade you like, again, via software.

The wireless Triple Driver are expected to arrive in May, while the Spearhead VR are expected to make their way to market this month.