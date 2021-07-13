Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games will be the first to have zero spectators in the stands. And while that’s a huge disappointment for both local and visiting sports fans, these games will actually be among the best to watch remotely. For the first time, much of the Summer Games will be broadcast in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but there’s a slight catch: You’ll need to be a Comcast Xfinity X1 customer with compatible equipment in order to enjoy the high dynamic range video and immersive audio offered by these two Dolby technologies.

What you’ll need to watch

Regular coverage of the 2020 Games will be available from a variety of sources, but if you want to watch in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos you’ll need:

A Comcast Xfinity X1 subscription

A compatible X1 receiver like the Xi6 or XG1v4

A Dolby Vision-compatible TV to see the content in Dolby Vision

A Dolby Atmos-compatible TV, soundbar, or A/V receiver to hear the content in Dolby Atmos

There is no additional cost to get coverage in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos if you’re an Xfinity subscriber.

What to watch

Coverage in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will include every night of the primetime show, the Opening and Closing ceremonies, along with popular sports like gymnastics, track & field, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf, and tennis.

NBC’s live primetime coverage in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will be available in most markets, but if you can’t catch it live (Tokyo is 11-14 hours ahead of the U.S., depending on your time zone), you’ll be able to view the re-airing of the show the next day — but only if you’re an X1 subscriber.

All X1 customers with eligible devices will have access to live coverage in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos of the golf competition on the Golf Channel, and tennis and wrestling via the Olympic Channel.

More Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos resources:

Editors' Recommendations