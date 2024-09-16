 Skip to main content
The Fire TV Stick is down to $25 for a limited time

By
The third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick with its Alexa Voice Remote.
Amazon

There are several reasons why you’d want to buy a streaming device, and Amazon has given us another one in the form of a $15 discount for the third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick. From its original price of $40, it’s down to an even more affordable $25, but not for long. This limited-time deal will end at any moment, so you should hurry if you want to take advantage of this chance to get it at 38% off. If you delay your purchase to tomorrow, it may already be too late to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen

If you think the operating system of your smart TV is slow and clunky, or if you want to be able to watch streaming shows on your non-smart TV, the third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick is an affordable solution. You just have to plug the streaming device into your TV’s HDMI port and connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi network to access Amazon’s Fire TV platform. You’ll be able to download all the apps of the various streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for Full HD movies and shows, and Amazon Music and Spotify for music and podcasts.

Making the third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick more convenient is the Alexa Voice Remote that comes with it. You’ll be able to use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa for functions such as searching for content and launching your favorite apps, though you can also do it the old-fashioned way with the preset buttons on the remote. You’ll also be able to use the remote to control the power and volume of your TV and soundbar.

For an affordable device that will let you access all the subscriptions that you’ve purchased from streaming deals, we highly recommend the third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick. From an already cheap sticker price of $40, it’s down even further to only $25 for savings of $15. We don’t know when this limited-time offer will end, but we think the stocks that are up for sale are already running low. If you want to buy the third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick with a 38% discount, the only way to make sure of that is to complete your transaction right now.

