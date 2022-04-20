Apple Music relaunches One Mix DJ series in spatial audio

Fans of DJ mixes now have a new reason to consider switching to Apple Music. The streaming music service has relaunched its One Mix collection of DJ mixes with the addition of Dolby Atmos Music-powered spatial audio tracks.

To kick off the new feature, Apple Music has partnered with Detroit techno pioneer, DJ, and producer Jeff Mills. His Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix is an Apple Music exclusive, and the first of many DJ mixes to get the Dolby Atmos treatment.

“The response to Spatial Audio from both subscribers and creators has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to expand this innovation in sound,” said Stephen Campbell, Apple Music’s global head of dance and electronic music, in an emailed press release. “It’s an honor to have Jeff Mills create our first One Mix in Spatial Audio. He is a generational icon and a true techno pioneer that has taken the concept to a dimension further than we could have dreamt with Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix.”

Apple has been making big investments in new audio formats on Apple Music, including a select library of Dolby Atmos Music tracks, and making its entire collection of music available in lossless audio for those who can listen via wired headphones.

You’ll be able to hear the DJ mixes in Dolby Atmos using any set of stereo headphones, but if you own a set of Apple’s AirPods Pro, AirPods 3rd gen, or AirPods Max wireless headphones, you’ll also get to hear these DJ mixes using head-tracking with spatial audio.

This feature adds a further dimension to the immersive Dolby Atmos Music experience by simulating what it would be like to listen using surround sound set of speakers. As you move your head, certain elements of each song stay in their relative positions in space, creating the a sense that you’re sitting in the same room as the artists themselves. It’s kind of the perfect companion to EDM, techno, and other club-inspired DJ genres.

Along with the relauched One Mix sessions, Apple Music has added spatial audio to 15 Boiler Room sessions, all of which were recorded live at nightclubs, festivals, and raves from around the world, including:

Bambii in London, October 16, 2021

Fiyahdred in London, October 16, 2021

HAAi at Sugar Mountain, Melbourne, Australia — February 26, 2022

C.FRIM at Sugar Mountain, Melbourne — February 26, 2022

Analog Soul in New York City

Ash Lauryn in New York City

India Jordan in London, September 4, 2021

Lady Shaka in London, October 16, 2021

Boys Noize in Los Angeles, September 25, 2021

Carista at AVA, Belfast, Ireland — September 25, 2021

FJAAK at AVA, Belfast, September 24, 2021

object blue at AVA, Belfast, Sep 24, 2021

Swoose at AVA, Belfast, September 25, 2021

Benji B in London, September 4, 2021

The Blessed Madonna in London, September 4, 2021

