Beats by Dr. Dre’s Powerbeats Pro are getting some colorful new design options.

The Beats-branded, Apple-owned true wireless earbuds will be getting four new colors added to the palate of choices, with these new shades set to become available starting June 9.

The new colors are Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue. They’ll join the Powerbeats Pro options already on the market, which include ivory, black, navy, and moss.

While the earbuds will be brighter, at least if you choose one of the new options, they’re otherwise the same as their less bombastic predecessors. The extra colors will retain the original retail price of $250, and will have identical features to their more neutral counterparts.

Highlighted among those features are things like nine hours of playback on a single charge, a fast-charge feature that gives you 1.5 hours of listening after five minutes of charging, an IPX4 waterproof rating, and an H1 chip that enables fast pairing and hands-free Siri control.

In our review of the Powerbeats Pro, we applauded the buds for each of those features, as well as a comfortable, compact design. However, we experienced some connection issues during workouts with the earbuds, and found the pair’s massive carrying case to be a bit excessive.

Essentially, we thought the Powerbeats Pro were good earbuds, albeit with some flaws. New colors won’t impact that analysis, but there’s no need to lose sleep over it. If the Powerbeats Pro don’t sound like the right listening device for you, we’ve already taken the liberty of picking out some solid alternatives.

The JLab Epic Air Sport was our top choice for a Powerbeats Pro alternative, due to JLab’s strikingly similar features for $100 less. Other solid options in lieu of the Powerbeats Pro included the JBL Reflect Flow, the Jabra Elite 75t, the JLab JBuds Air Sport, and the Amazon Echo Buds.

With that said, the Powerbeats Pro are a clear winner in most categories over their cousin, the Powerbeats3. The latter may have an edge when it comes to connectivity, but the Powerbeats Pro win out in terms of sound and convenience.

They also remain a great pick for people who want a stylish option — there’s no denying they the most stylish option in their price range, and these new colors reinforce that.

