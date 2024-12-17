 Skip to main content
These fan favorite Beats headphones are 50% off right now

Beats Solo 4.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

There’s no shortage of headphone deals for some last-minute Christmas shopping, but Amazon has an offer that stands out among the rest. The Beats Solo 4, which are originally sold for $200, are down to an affordable $100 following a 50% discount. This bargain will only be available for a limited time though, so the savings of $100 may be gone as soon as tomorrow. If you want to get these wireless headphones for half-price, we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase for them right now.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones

The Beats Solo 4 are equipped with a slew of modern upgrades from the Beats Solo 3, while keeping all of the things that made their predecessor an excellent pair of headphones. They don’t come with active noise cancellation, but the Beats Solo 4 offer high-resolution lossless audio through USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, alongside support for personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. If you want wireless headphones that will let you enjoy your favorite playlists and streaming shows even more, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Solo 4.

The sleek design of the Beats Solo 4 are aesthetically pleasing to the eyes, and they’re also light and comfortable so you won’t mind wearing them the whole day. You can actually do so because the wireless headphones have an extremely long battery life of up to 50 hours from a full charge, and Fast Fuel technology replenishes up to 5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of being plugged in. Beats is an Apple-owned brand, but the Beats Solo 4 are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and are easy to set up with one-touch pairing.

There’s always high demand for Beats headphone deals, so we’re pretty sure that this limited-time offer for the Beats Solo 4 won’t last long. They’re currently on sale from Amazon at half-price, down to just $100 from $200, but you have to hurry if you want to pocket the $100 in savings. You won’t always get the chance to buy the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones at 50% off, so if you’re interested, you should move ahead with the transaction for them immediately. Any hesitation may cause you to miss out!

