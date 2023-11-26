The best 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals right now

If you want to buy a new screen for your home theater setup, a 55-inch TV is a good size, and you can get one from the best TV brands with a discount through the available Cyber Monday deals. There are lots of awesome offers for a 55-inch display among Cyber Monday TV deals, but to narrow down your choices, we’ve selected our favorite bargains, while also placing a spotlight on our top pick: a QLED TV from TCL.

Best 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deal

TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV — $230, was $450

TCL makes some of the best QLED TVs and much of that quality is reflected in the TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV. It has the ever attractive QLED panel paired up with useful features like a high brightness Direct LED backlight to provide an enhanced viewing experience. It also has Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion technology so you get fantastic motion clarity. Even when gaming, there’s a fast 120Hz variable refresh rate to ensure no risk of motion blur. For picture quality, there’s a HDR Pro+ package of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support for accurate colors and finer details.

Adding to the convenience of the TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV, there’s also an auto game mode so you don’t have to do anything before gaming. Instead, the TV automatically enhances the picture quality in the way that games need. When finding something to watch, Google TV is a breezed to use and there’s also Chromecast built-in along with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. Three HDMI inputs give you options for your consoles or other devices while there’s DTS Virtual:X sound for more immersive listening.

More 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals we love

The neat thing about 55-inch TVs is that you can buy a very cheap TV or a high-end TV that packs an OLED or QLED screen. It all comes down to figuring out what size TV to buy in terms of the space you have at home. A 55-inch TV is a pretty good size for most living spaces so there’s plenty of flexibility here with some of the biggest TV brands offering high-end TVs in the Cyber Monday sales.

How we chose these 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals. If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

