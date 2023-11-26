If our guide on what size TV to buy says you should buy a 75-inch TV, then don’t let Cyber Monday deals end without getting one with a massive discount. That’s a fairly massive size for a screen, which will get you an unparalleled viewing experience whenever you watch sports or blockbuster movies. They’re often expensive, but you can enjoy some savings if you take advantage of Cyber Monday TV deals. Now’s the perfect time to purchase a 75-inch TV, but where do you start? We’ve gathered some of the best 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deals available right now, just to make things a bit simpler for everybody. These cover some of the best QLED TV Cyber Monday deals and OLED TV Cyber Monday deals.

The best 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deal

Hisense 75-inch Class U6 4K Google TV — $650, was $800

One of the best 75-inch TVs when it comes to price, features, and quality is the Hisense 75-inch Class U6 Series 4K HDR Mini-LED QLED smart Google TV, which is $100 off at Best Buy. It’s already priced reasonably at $800, but with today’s deal it’s down to $650. It’s a QLED or Quantum Dot technology panel equipped with Mini-LED tech and full array local dimming, plus ULED 4K resolution. That’s a lot of big, fancy words to describe it as a beautiful TV, and it’s beautiful indeed. Even more beautiful is that price. Thanks Best Buy.

More 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deals we like

If you’re not a fan of Hisense, or you’re looking for a better price, or even a different panel technology, don’t fret. We’ve also gathered a few of the best 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deals that are live right now. There are TVs from Toshiba, Amazon, LG, Sony, and Samsung, and across a variety of price points from more affordable to top-of-the-line. If you want to look at individual brand’s offers, check out Amazon Cyber Monday deals, Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals, Sony TV Cyber Monday deals and LG Cyber Monday deals. Take your pick.

75-inch Toshiba C350 LED 4K Fire TV —

75-inch TCL 4K LED Google TV —

75-inch Samsung TU690T Crystal 4K TV —

75-inch Amazon Omni QLED 4K Fire TV —

75-inch LG QNED 4K TV —

75-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K Mini-LED Google TV —

75-inch Sony BRAVIA XR X90L LED 4K Google TV —

Editors' Recommendations