Ends tonight: Save $400 on the 65-inch Samsung ‘Frame’ QLED TV

By
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.
Samsung

We always recommend Best Buy for great TV deals, and as one of its deals of the day it’s offering $400 off the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV. Usually $2,000, it’s down to $1,600 for a limited time only, so this is your chance to save plenty. The catch is that you only have today to do so. When the day is over, so is the deal. If it sounds appealing, keep reading and we’ll take you through what to expect from your purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands because it knows how to innovate. Besides being responsible for some of the best QLED TVs, it also creates visual delights like the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV. The best thing about it is that it is designed to be wall-mounted. Rather than being a TV that is meant to take up room on a TV unit, you mount it on your wall and it effortlessly blends into your surroundings. Much of that is thanks to its Art Mode which displays either your images or famous art from the Samsung store so that it looks just like a piece of art on your wall.

The TV is a QLED panel so it adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight. Such quantum dots are tiny phosphorescent crystals which emit their own light with a very high level of efficiency when exposed to light. It looks far better than your standard 4K TV. The Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV has 100% Colour Volume so you get a gorgeous picture that promises bold detail and vivid colors. Quantum HDR further helps by delivering an expanded range of color and contrast and an impressive spectrum of deep blacks and brighter whites.

Due to being designed to be wall-mounted, the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV also has anti reflection technology with a matte display so glare is heavily reduced here. A motion sensor ensures it’ll only display art when someone is in the room too which keeps things more energy efficient.

To further help it blend into your surroundings, the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV even has customizable bezels so you can buy different colors to suit your room’s aesthetic. Together, this all makes the TV one of the best TVs around.

Gorgeous in many ways, the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV usually costs $2,000. For today only, you can buy it from Best Buy for $1,600 so you save $400 off the regular price. Check it out now before the deal ends in a matter of hours.

