Samsung’s Frame TV is up to $1,100 off for Memorial Day

By
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
Samsung

TVs aren’t always a form of art, but The Frame TV certainly pushes the boundary between a TV and an art piece, is a pretty unique piece of tech to snag, and is probably one of the best TVs on the market. That said, being something that is half painting, half TV can get pretty expensive, especially if you want something on the bigger side to fill a big space. Luckily, there’s an excellent Memorial Day weekend deal on the The Frame TV, knocking up to $1,000 off the stylish telly.

  • 43-inch Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K TV —
  • 50-inch Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K TV —
  • 65-inch Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K TV —
  • 75-inch Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K TV —
  • 85-inch Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung Frame TV

A unique thing about The Frame TV is that it essentially turns into a sort of art display when you switch the TV off, with a massive collection of images you can pick from a Samsung subscription service, or you can upload your own. As such, it’s a great way to have the TV blend with decoration and the environment, and given that it’s so thin, it really does feel like a painting, especially if you grab one of the accessories made to change the bezel of the TV. Of course, being able to display high-quality images of pictures that are almost indistinguishable from the real thing also means you get a TV with excellent image reproduction and fidelity.

The Frame TV comes with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, which is a little over 4K, and a whopping 84.5-inch diagonal size, making it a pretty massive TV that could easily fit a whole section of a wall. It also comes with both Quantum HDR and HDR 10+ for excellent contrast and colors, while the Quantum Processor 4K helps adjust the image quality on the fly to make it as crisp as possible. Similarly, the 120Hz base refresh rate gives you a smoother viewing experience, both when watching action-packed content, and when in art mode. The faster refresh rate is also perfect for those who want to play on a console or high-end gaming PC.

Overall, The Frame is an excellent TV that’s made to fit seamlessly into a home, and while the 85-inch version is a bit pricey, even after the Samsung discount bringing it down to $3,300, it’s worth every penny. Of course, if that’s still a bit too exoensive or too big for you, there are a lot of other discounts on other sizes.

