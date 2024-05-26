This 32-inch smart TV is $88 for Memorial Day, and it’s selling fast

For those who want to buy from this year’s Memorial Day TV sales but are strapped for cash, you can’t go wrong with the 32-inch Onn HD Roku TV. It’s already very affordable at its original price of $98, but it’s down to an even cheaper price of $88 from Walmart. The $10 in savings may not look like much, but you might as well take advantage of it. You’re going to have to hurry though — with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how long stocks will last for this budget-friendly TV, so you need to proceed with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Onn HD Roku TV

You shouldn’t expect much from the 32-inch Onn HD Roku TV, considering its price. It only features HD resolution and an up to 60Hz refresh rate, which are a far cry from the specifications of the best TVs. However, it shines as an affordable smart TV that’s powered by the Roku platform. The operating system will let you access all of the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and it offers a customizable home screen that will let you launch your favorite apps quicker.

The Roku mobile app is a powerful companion, as you can use it for voice commands when searching for shows and movies that you want to watch. You can also use the app as the 32-inch Onn HD Roku TV’s remote if you can’t find it or if it’s too far away from you.

