Save $350 on Samsung’s best soundbar bundle for Memorial Day

If you already have a great TV, even if it’s not one of the best TVs on the market, the next best upgrade is to grab yourself a high-quality soundbar. While there are a lot of different brands out there, Samsung makes some of the best soundbars you’ll find, like the Samsung Q-series 11.1.4 ch. which, as you can tell, has a ton of channels for you to work with. Luckily, Samsung is knocking $360 off the $2,000 price tag, bringing it down to a more justifiable $1,650 as part of the Memorial Day weekend sales.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q-series 11.1.4 ch. Wireless Soundbar

One great thing about going with a Samsung sound bar is that if you already have a Samsung TV, you can pair both and use the TV’s soundbars as part of the whole audio soundscape, so it’s like adding an extra couple of channels into the mix. Even if you don’t, you get a total of a whopping 22 speakers combined when you include the subwoofer, satellites, and the soundbar, meaning you can create some really powerful surround sound even if you don’t have a Samsung TV. Total power sits around 656 watts, so it can get really loud if you really want to pump up the volume.

In terms of audio format support you get Dolby ATMOS as well as support for DTS:X, which should let you adjust the audio to perfectly fit your living room without having to move a bunch of furniture around. You’ll also be happy to know that it has HDMI ARC as well as the ability to do a passthrough of 120Hz at 4k, so if you have a high-end TV like Samsung The Frame, you won’t lose any refresh rate, and you can keep that extra HDMI port open.

Overall, the Samsung Q-series 11.1.4 ch. wireless soundbar has a lot of power under the hood, is perfect for mid-to-large rooms, and pairs great with an already existing Samsung TV. Just don’t forget to grab it directly from Samsung for just $1,650 using the button below. Alternatively, you could always check out some of these other great soundbar deals as well.

