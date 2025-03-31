Good news: the Bose Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar is on sale for $400

Are you sick of the lackluster audio coming out of your TV speakers? Well, spring has sprung, dear readers, which means it’s time to start looking at soundbar deals for your home theater! Fortunately, brands like Bose are at the forefront of plug-and-play audio technology, giving us products like the incredible Bose Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Speaking of which, it’s also on sale this week for $400 ($500 MSRP) at Amazon, Crutchfield, B&H Photo-Video, and a few other sites and stores.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar

The first thing you might be thinking when you look at the Bose Smart Soundbar is, “Where are the other speakers?” Thanks to some genius engineering, Bose was able to include five main drivers and two side-firing speakers on this soundbar, allowing the system to virtualize surround and height effects when needed. Bose’s TrueSpace technology seals the deal by upmixing 5.1 and stereo signals to make everything sound a little more like a three-dimensional Atmos setup.

Your ears will thank you for the incredible sound quality the Bose Smart delivers, and thank you again for Bose’s AI Dialogue Mode, which hones in on vocals and dialogue. (No more missing critical plot points!) The Bose Smart can be connected to Wi-Fi, too, which gives you access to Alexa and Google Cast capabilities. There’s even a Bluetooth input if you don’t feel like connecting the bar to the Internet.

We’re always excited to see Bose deals like this one, but we’re not sure how long this markdown is going to stick around. So, today might be the last day to save $100 on this phenomenal Bose soundbar.

