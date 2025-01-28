 Skip to main content
Our favorite small soundbar just went on sale

By
Tested By Digital Trends Bose Smart Soundbar.
Bose

We’re always on the lookout for great soundbar deals because no TV should live without one of these plug-and-play devices. Brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony have been producing soundbars for years, but we’re always partial to the tech released by dedicated audio companies. As luck would have it, we came across this Bose offer earlier today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Bose Smart Soundbar with Dolby Atmos through Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $450 when this model usually sells for $500. We named this the “best small soundbar” in our ranking of the best soundbars of 2025.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Soundbar

While it may not look like much of a sound system, the Bose Smart Soundbar is perfectly capable of filling small to medium-sized rooms with immersive audio. And thanks to Bose’s TruePlay technology, the soundbar can be calibrated to best match your room acoustics. With its multi-driver design (two of which are designed to fire sound up and back down) and Dolby Atmos support, the Bose Smart is able to virtualize a full Atmos configuration. From floor to ceiling, no corner of your theater will be left without sound waves!

With its built-in Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities, you’ll also be able to use the Bose Smart Soundbar as a smart speaker. Whether you want to check the weather, stream your go-to playlists, or control smart home devices, Alexa and Bose have got you covered. Other noteworthy features include Bose’s AI Dialogue Mode for enhanced conversation clarity.

We tested the previous generation of the Bose Smart Soundbar (the Bose Smart Soundbar 600), and reviewer Simon Cohen said: “For small-to-medium-sized rooms, it’s got all the presence and punch you need.”

Order the Bose Smart Soundbar while it’s still $50 off, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Bose deals and best Bluetooth speaker deals for even more markdowns on top audio devices!

