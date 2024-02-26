 Skip to main content
Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover review: the accessory that shouldn’t be necessary

Simon Cohen
By
Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover in use on a wireless charging mat.
Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover
MSRP $49.00
Score Details
“It's the only way to add wireless charging to your Bose earbuds.”
Pros
  • Case fits well
  • Thick, protective silicone
  • Maintains USB-C port access
  • Adds wireless charging
Cons
  • Shouldn't be necessary
  • Dust and debris magnet
  • May cause lid to open by accident

Why did Bose design the charging cases for its QuietComfort Earbuds II (QCEII) and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (QCUE) without the ability to charge wirelessly? And why did it repeat that choice on the newly-released Ultra Open Earbuds? It’s a mystery for the ages because Bose hasn’t explained its decision.

It’s not that you can’t wirelessly charge these cases. It’s just that you’ll need to buy the optional $49 Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover to do it.

Normally, I wouldn’t bother reviewing an accessory like this. But given that wireless charging has become nearly ubiquitous — even on wireless earbuds that cost the same price as Bose’s cover — and because the accessory is currently the only way to add wireless charging to Bose’s earbuds, I made an exception.

After spending a week with Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover, I’ve grown used to it. But I’m still not thrilled by Bose’s strategy.

Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover design

Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover beside the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.
The Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover (left) and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The case is made from a thick layer of silicone rubber and is available in either white or black, matching the two color choices of the earbuds. It comes with a removable carabiner, letting you clip the case to a backpack, key ring, or maybe a belt loop if you feel so inclined.

There’s a small circular cutout on the front above the Bose logo, so you can see the case’s charging indicator. On the bottom, a USB-C port maintains the option of wired charging. And around the back, Bose has integrated a way to press the case’s Bluetooth pairing button — even though it sits in the middle of the wireless charging receiver coil.

Rear view of the Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Overall, the cover seems well made. As you’d expect, its dimensions are a perfect fit for the QCEII and QCUE charging cases. The two silicone shells provide excellent protection against any number of possible hazards like scratches and accidental drops — it’s like bubble wrap for your earbuds. But I have a serious concern about the longevity of the silicone hinge that connects those shells.

Interior view of the Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

It’s very thin — presumably to allow it to flex sufficiently — and could let it tear easily. One week wasn’t enough time to validate this concern. But given that some Amazon reviewers of the non-wireless version of the Bose Charging Case Cover reported exactly this problem, I feel some caution is warranted.

There are two other caveats you should know about.

First, and I can’t stress this enough, the cover is a lint, dust, and debris magnet, which is normal for this sort of soft-touch finish. The moment I pulled the Case Cover from its protective plastic wrap, it started acquiring dust at an alarming rate. If you’re looking at the photos in this article and don’t think it looks like a big problem, that’s because I spent an hour retouching them. I do this with all my review photos because I want products to look their best — just as they would right after you unbox them. But in this case, I’ve also included an unretouched photo so you can see the reality.

Our review sample’s black color probably makes the lint problem look worse than the white version. But then again, the white version will likely start to look dingy long before you see similar signs of wear on the black one.

Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover beside the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Second, the Case Cover increases the overall dimensions of the charging case by a good bit. Bose’s charging case is already relatively large when compared to its closest rivals (Apple AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM5), and the addition of the Case Cover certainly doesn’t help when it comes to pocketability. Note: you have no appreciation of how much lint is in your pocket until you insert and remove the Wireless Charging Case Cover. Sorry, it had to be said.

Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover, in use

Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover in use on a wireless charging mat.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Ultimately, here’s what matters: Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover does what you want it to do. Slip your QCEII or QCUE charging case into the cover, push down until it’s firmly seated on the internal USB-C charging tip, and then drop it on a Qi wireless charging mat. If all goes well, you’ll see the case’s LED turn amber, letting you know charging has started.

The two areas of daily use that are less than optimal are charging speed, which can take up to four hours to fully charge the case via wireless charging, and how the cover affects the case’s lid.

Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover with lid open, revealing QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Bose’s lid design works well when the charging case is on its own, with the internal magnets doing a decent job of keeping the lid closed. When inside the Case Cover, however, the additional mass and dimensions of the silicone plus the silicone’s slightly grippy surface can overpower the magnets’ attraction, causing some unintentional openings.

This isn’t dire; the earbuds’ magnets are strong enough to prevent them from accidentally popping out. And yet, when the case lid is open, it engages the earbuds’ Bluetooth LE (low-energy) connection to your phone, causing a slow but steady drain. Needless to say, it could expose the earbuds to possible damage — the very thing a case (and case cover) is meant to prevent.

Should you buy it?

If you want to charge your Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II or Ultra Earbuds wirelessly, the $49 Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover is the only game in town. It does exactly what it promises.

Still, I can’t quite help faulting Bose for making this accessory necessary. I’m baffled by the lack of built-in wireless charging on its products. I’m also surprised that the company didn’t increase the strength of its charging lid magnets to be a better match for the Case Cover’s extra mass and size.

So, for now, if you need wireless charging, yes, you should buy it. But here’s hoping a third party creates an even better wireless charging case cover for Bose’s earbuds. And here’s also hoping that Bose gets the message and includes this handy feature in future products.

