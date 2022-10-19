 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

James Bond fans, these are your next headphones

Simon Cohen
By

It’s the 60th anniversary of James Bond’s cinematic debut in 1962’s Dr. No, and to commemorate the event, British audio giant Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has released a special 007-themed edition of its flagship Px8 noise-canceling wireless headphones. The Px8 007 Edition can be preordered for $802 exclusively on the 007 Store website and will begin shipping by late October. After October 26, you’ll be able to buy these cans from a select group of other retailers.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition wireless headphones.
Bowers & Wilkins

The Px8 007 Edition cost just over $100 more than the already pricey $699 standard Px8, so you may well be wondering what you get for that extra investment. Sadly, you won’t find any clever Q-created spy gadget features like exploding earcups, or the ability to emit a deafening high-pitched squeal. Instead, the 007 Edition come dressed in a stylish and unique Midnight Blue color — an homage to the tuxedo that Sean Connery wore in 1962 when he brought the world’s most famous spy to life.

Sean Connery as James Bond in Dr. No.
DR. NO © 1962 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The cans also have three other distinctive hallmarks: a 007 logo is printed on the top edge of the right earcup, the iconic gun-barrel graphic from the opening sequence of every Bond film has been silkscreened on the inside of the ear cushions, and the power button has been given a subtle red color treatment.

But other than these purely cosmetic changes, and a presumably limited number of available units (B&W hasn’t said how many will be made), there are no differences between the James Bond version and the regular Px8.

1 of 4
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition wireless headphones.
Bowers & Wilkins
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition wireless headphones.
Bowers & Wilkins
Close-up of Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition wireless headphones.
Bowers & Wilkins
Close-up of Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition wireless headphones.
Bowers & Wilkins

Both models feature a custom set of 40-millimeter “ultra-high-resolution” carbon cone drivers that are angled within each earcup, a design that the company says will produce lower distortion and better resolution. On the materials front, the cans have been built with die-cast aluminum and Nappa leather trim for the ear cushions and headband. plus you get a choice of black or tan finishes.

Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec combined with B&W’s digital signal processing (DSP) is said to deliver 24-bit audio with “outstanding quality.” They offer active noise cancellation technology, with four mics dedicated to blocking unwanted sounds, and battery life is rated at 30 hours, with a fast-charge time of 15 minutes for an additional seven hours of playing time.

It’s a hefty price to pay for a set of wireless headphones, but if you have the means, and there’s a 007 fan in your life, these might just make the perfect gift.

Editors' Recommendations

House of Marley is back with its loudest, sustainably-designed Bluetooth speaker
House of Marley Get Together 2 XL Bluetooth speaker.
Focal’s first wireless headphones promise ANC and hi-fi sound for $799
Focal Bathys wireless headphones.
Soundcore’s latest earbuds steal some of Apple’s smartest features
Soundcore Liberty 4.
New Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED displays art, senses your presence
Fire TV Omni QLED Series with widgets.
These are Sony’s first over-the-counter hearing aids
Sony CRE-C10 OTC hearing aids.
Best Powerbeats Pro deals for October 2022
samsung galaxy buds jabra elite 65t powerbeats pro true wireless earbuds amazon deals feat 768x479 c
Best LG TV Deals: Get this 55-inch 4K TV for $370
Group watching sports on 48-inch LG C1 4K TV.
Best Sony TV deals for October 2022
Sony Z8H TV
Best Sonos Deals: Save on the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam
The Sonos Move in an outdoor setting.
Best 75-inch TV Deals: Get a big-screen TV for $630 today
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV
Best 70-inch TV Deals: Supersize your screen from $500 today
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
Netflix’s ad-based tier launches November 3 at $7 a month
Iliza Shlishinger on Netflix.
Sonos Sub Mini vs. Sonos Sub: Which boom should you buy?
Sonos Sub Mini in front of a sofa.