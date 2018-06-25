Catalyst Case protects your AirPods from anything you can throw at them

Share

Apple may have new AirPods coming next year, but that’s still quite a way off, and things can and often will end up delayed, especially if you’re desperately waiting for them to come out. If you want to make sure your current AirPods last until the new ones out, Catalyst makes a case that looks like the perfect thing to keep them going no matter what you get up to while you’re carrying them around.

Catalyst claims its case is the first and only case that offers “complete protection” for your Apple AirPods. By this, presumably, the company is referring to the way its case works: This case isn’t a replacement for the small charging case you get along with your AirPods. Instead, that case goes inside of the Catalyst case, allowing you to access the charging port without having to remove anything.

The Catalyst case is made from soft but rugged premium silicone and is IP67-certified drop and water-resistant. The case can be submerged in water up to a depth of 3.3 feet, while it is shockproof when dropped from a height of up to 4 feet. An included carabiner lets you attach the case to a backpack or belt loop to make sure it doesn’t get away from you.

While the Catalyst case has been around in various parts of the world for some time, this marks the first time that it will be available directly via a retailer based in the United States. Specifically, the case will be sold via Verizon Wireless.

“We’re excited to offer this product to Verizon Wireless customers,” Catalyst CEO June Lai said in a statement. “The Catalyst Case for AirPods is a consistent top seller around the world and we are delighted to add Verizon Wireless.com to other major retailers and websites that stock the Catalyst Case for AirPods such as Virgin Megastore in the Middle East, Yodobashi Camera in Japan, JB HiFi in New Zealand, McShark in Germany and iStore in South Africa.”

The Catalyst case retails for $25 and is available now in Army Green, Deep Plum, and Slate Gray color varieties. For more information or to buy the case, head to the Verizon Wireless website. If you’re having any trouble with your AirPods or are a new owner, be sure to check out our list of problems you may encounter with your AirPods and how to fix them.