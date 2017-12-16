The best Christmas movies currently available for streaming

It’s that time of the year again! Time to snuggle up in front of the fire with some cocoa (wine, booze, etc.) and argue with your extended family about the merits of eggnog. Once you’ve split into your competing factions, one cradling a cup of the custardy goodness, and the other scratching their head as to why anyone would enjoy such a sickly-sweet concoction, you might find yourself at a loss for what to do next. We have the answer: Watch Christmas movies, of course.

Unfortunately, as you may have noticed, it’s getting harder and harder to find your favorite movies streaming — without having to pay for a costly rental, anyway. Heck, Fortune even wrote a story about the problem. But never fear, there are still some great movies with holiday cheer available through your favorite streaming sites, and we’ve rounded them all up for you. These are the best Christmas movies you can stream for free with a subscription (eggnog optional).

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol‘ Based on Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas novel, with plenty of Muppet nonsense dashed in, The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Michael Caine as the infamous miser, Ebenezer Scrooge. Gonzo and his trusty friend Rizzo the rat lead us through this tale, which offers just the right blend of classic jubilation and heretical hilarity. The puppet-centric adaptation of Dickens’ timeless ghost story provides warmth and nostalgia in a world in need of cheer. Watch now on: HBO

‘The Santa Clause 2‘ The continuation of the nostalgic Christmas franchise featuring Tim Allen is available for streaming. However, due in part to the issues we touched on above, you’ll have to buy or pay to rent the original Santa Clause. But rest assured, this isn’t some straight-to-DVD sequel; all of the principal cast come back to reprise their roles for this film, which once again digs into the legalese behind the tale of Old Saint Nick. Watch now on: Starz

‘Krampus‘ If you grew up celebrating Christmas in the U.S., you may not be familiar with the legend of Krampus, a horned-and-hoofed monster who punishes bad children during the Christmas season. This horror/comedy starring Adam Scott and Toni Collette takes the legend up a notch, offering a subversive (and surprisingly intense) recreation of the Bavarian folktale. It’s definitely not your average Christmas movie. Watch now on: HBO

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas‘ The first Dr. Seuss book to be adapted into a full-length feature film, Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas has become a quintessential Christmas movie. In many ways reminiscent of the 1966 animated special, the film stars Carrey as the pessimistic, Christmas-loathing creature himself. Expanding on the classic cartoon in a way only Carrey can, the film features a few additions to the original, including a larger role for Cindy Lou, but the broader story remains whimsical and heartwarming. Watch now on: Netflix

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas‘ Equal parts Halloween and Christmas movie, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is a holiday classic for everyone. The iconic stop-motion film follows the story of Jack Skellington, a resident of Halloween Town who longs for something more. When he stumbles upon a portal to the neighboring Christmas Town, hijinks ensue as Jack tries to find the true meaning of Christmas. Watch now on: Netflix

‘Bad Santa‘ If you’re forced to watch a Christmas movie, but can’t take an ample helping of the warm fuzzies, Bad Santa is your answer. This hilarious black comedy challenges the giving nature of the holidays in all sorts of ways. Billy Bob Thornton stars in the leading role as Willie who, with the help of his elf assistant Marcus (Tony Cox), dons a Christmas disguise in order to rob the mall where he works as a Santa. It’s relatively raunchy and definitely not a kid’s movie, but it might just be the perfect antidote to those sick of traditional Christmas cheer. Watch now on: Netflix

‘White Christmas‘ Along with bringing us the definitive version of what would become one of the most famous Christmas songs ever written, White Christmas also features a score of toe-tapping musical numbers, excellent on-screen chemistry between all the principal players, and a fun escape to the Christmas of yesteryear. The 1954 musical, starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, proves the lasting quality of Christmas movies. Watch now on: Netflix

‘A Very Murray Christmas‘ While not technically a Christmas “movie,” this Netflix special has Bill Murray making the best of a cancelled production by bringing together an all-star cast to celebrate the holiday. Featuring appearances by George Clooney, Amy Poehler, Michael Cera, Maya Rudolph, Chris Rock, and many more, this musical special is the perfect homage to the Christmas variety shows of old. Watch now on: Netflix

‘Home Alone‘ When the 15-person McCallister family leaves on their Christmas vacation to France in a panic, they manage to leave Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) behind. While Kevin doesn’t seem to mind the time alone, a pair of cartoonish thugs threaten to interrupt his solitude, so he sets up elaborate traps all around his house. Wholesome and lighthearted (if more violent than you might remember) Home Alone is a modern classic for the whole family. Watch now on: Starz