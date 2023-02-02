 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

The Super Bowl is finally in Dolby Vision – if you have Comcast

Simon Cohen
By

Last year, Comcast Xfinity customers got to brag about their FIFA World Cup 2022 viewing experience. It was the first time the soccer tournament was broadcast using Dolby Vision —  a dynamic version of HDR TV — and Comcast had the exclusive on it. If that wasn’t enough to drive up new subscriptions for Comcast, perhaps this will: the cable company now has the Dolby Vision exclusive for the biggest game of the year in the other football universe — Super Bowl LVII.

When Fox Sports’ coverage begins on February 12, Comcast Xfinity subscribers will be able to watch all the gridiron action in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR.

Dolby Labs says it’s the first time the big game will be available in the company’s dynamic HDR format. To experience the broadcast in Dolby Vision, you’ll need a Dolby Vision-capable TV, a Comcast Xfinity subscription, and the company’s Xi6 cable box.

Related
A Comcast cable box, remote, and TV.
Comcast

The game will still be broadcast by Fox in 4K where available, but instead of presenting that feed directly to its subscribers, Comcast will be applying the Dolby Vision format on a frame-by-frame basis, before sending that newly encoded video to Xfinity viewers.

The result? “When experienced in Dolby Vision,” a Dolby Labs spokesperson told Digital Trends via email, “football fans will feel as if they’ve been transported to State Farm Stadium as they watch every heart-stopping, nail-biting moment of the Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles game with lifelike colors, sharp contrast, and rich details.”

If your TV isn’t Dolby Vision-capable (currently, no Samsung TVs support the format), you’ll still be able to see the game in HDR (if your TV supports HDR), but it will be presented in HDR10, which is not a dynamic version of HDR. In other words, it will still look pretty great, but the colors, contrast, and brightness may not be as accurate a reflection of the real-life event.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to watch Puppy Bowl 2023
Puppy Bowl info in a puppy bowl.
SiriusXM now has an app for Vizio TVs
SiriusXM app on Vizio Smartcast.
NFL Sunday Ticket becomes a YouTube exclusive in 2023
twitter nfl viewers sunday ticket football directv
YouTube TV did 4K sports right — so maybe it’s time to cancel it
World Cup in 4K on YouTube TV.
Super Bowl TV Deal: 77-inch LG B2 OLED is $900 off right now
lg 55 inch 4k oled smart tv deal walmart november 2022 b2
Super Bowl TV Deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for $480 and more
how to watch nfl season games family with children watching american football game on tv
Don’t miss this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal today
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
The best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video right now
Blu-Ray deals
This 75-inch 4K TV is $300 off in time for the Super Bowl
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.
The best movies on Apple TV+ right now (February 2023)
Sebastian Stan in Sharper.
What’s new on HBO and HBO Max and what’s leaving in February
Olivia Colman stands in a ticket booth in Empire of Light.
The best documentaries on Netflix right now
Still of Robert Downey Sr. and Jr. together in the documentary Sr.
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Oralando Bloom and Cara Delevigne in period clothing in a scene from Carnival Row.