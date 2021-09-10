  1. Home Theater

Vimeo adds Dolby Vision support, but only for Apple devices

By

Starting today, video upload and streaming service Vimeo is enabling Dolby Vision for creators, as well as the folks who stream content from the site, making it the first service of its kind to support Dolby’s dynamic HDR format. The only catch is that you’ll need a compatible Apple device for both uploading and playback of Dolby Vision content.

“Vimeo’s mission is to enable professional-quality video for all,” said Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud in a press release, “and today we are delivering that power in Dolby Vision to hundreds of millions of Apple users globally.”

Dolby Vision is now supported by Vimeo on Apple devices.
Vimeo

Apple introduced the ability to record video in Dolby Vision when it launched its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones in 2020. However, most of Apple’s iOS, macOS, and iPadOS devices made since 2017 can display the higher brightness and greater number of colors that are the hallmarks of HDR formats like Dolby Vision. The Apple TV 4K streaming media device has been compatible with Dolby Vision since its introduction in 2017 if you connect it to a Dolby Vision-compatible TV.

Vimeo is no stranger to HDR content; the service, along with competitor YouTube, has supported HDR uploads and streaming for a while now, but these videos couldn’t be uploaded (or streamed) in Dolby Vision.

According to Vimeo, the process for uploading and downloading Dolby Vision content is very easy:

Vimeo users can now natively upload Dolby Vision videos shot on iPhone 12 models or edited in iMovie or Final Cut Pro. Similar to how professional content distributors support playback of content in Dolby Vision, Vimeo will automatically detect and play back videos in Dolby Vision on all compatible Apple devices, including iPhone 8 and later, 2nd-generation iPad Pro and later on iOS 14, Apple TV 4K on tvOS 14 connected to a Dolby Vision TV, and Mac on macOS Big Sur or later.

What’s strange about Vimeo’s announcement is that while the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro might be the only phones that can record in Dolby Vision, there are plenty of non-Apple devices that can play the HDR format — and yet, Vimeo is restricting Dolby Vision playback to Apple products. The Vimeo app is available for Roku, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV, plus there’s support for streaming to a Chromecast device from an Android smartphone. All of these platforms possess at least one or two devices that are Dolby Vision-compatible, but so far, Vimeo hasn’t said when or if they will be able to access Dolby Vision content from the streaming service.

Editors' Recommendations

Twitter wants to make it easier to spot ‘good’ bot accounts

Twitter's new test for automated accounts.

Vivo and Zeiss go bokeh mad with the new Vivo X70 phone series

Vivo X70 and X70 Pro.

Best cheap student laptop deals for September 2021

online web browser game list

The best cheap 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for September 2021

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Space station smoke alarm emergency confirmed by NASA

International Space Station

Is a smart cooking thermometer worth it?

The Grilleye thermometer on a grill, beside a phone and digital display.

How to turn off Alexa notifications

Super Bowl commercial featuring Amazon Alexa.

How to spike or fake spike in Madden 22, and why you should

A Giants player carries the football in Madden.

Fortnite season 7, week 14 challenges and how to complete them

Popping an IO tire in Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy alien eggs

Destroying eggs in Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Eliminate an attached alien parasite

Chickens around alien parasites in Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Activate a rift after purchasing it from a character

Coming out of rift in Fortnite.

Red Dead Online Call to Arms: Tips and tricks for beginners

red dead online