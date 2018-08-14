Crazybaby’s Air 1S true wireless earbuds won’t make you look like a dork

Share

Audio technology company Crazybaby — responsible for the mad Mars floating speaker — is back with another pair of great looking true wireless, in-ear buds that, unlike the original Air, hopefully won’t actually drive you crazy, baby, with incessant connection problems. The Crazybaby Air 1S share an almost identical design, which is a good thing, but with completely reworked connection tech. This is also a very good thing.

These are true wireless in-ears, so there are no wires to restrict movement, and unlike many other similar products they are not massive. The sleek, teardrop design means they are unobtrusive in your ear, and at 4 grams each, they are also very comfortable. The little buds are stored inside a cylindrical case that also keeps the tiny internal batteries topped up. Crazybaby says a total of 12 hours is possible. A selection of different sized tips come inside the package, along with a pair of covers with a built-in tip that wraps around the whole earbud.

Inside is a carbon nanotube diaphragm, just like the older Air models, with audio customization for more bass, a degree of noise reduction, and 3D virtual surround sound. Each earbud has its own power button with an LED inside to show the status, and they connect independently to your device using Bluetooth 4.2. Crazybaby says the Air 1S headphones introduce new-and-improved connectivity technology and promises a stable, reliable connection.

What makes these different to the previous Crazybaby Air true wireless headphones? Crazybaby is pushing them toward the fitness market, having worked to include an IPX6 rating to resist sweat and rain. Don’t expect any custom fitness tracking technology inside, though, because these are purely for entertainment when you’re at the gym or out on a run. Despite being light on features, the Crazybaby Air 1S should not be overlooked — these are very stylish, and extremely comfortable true wireless earbuds, which is something many will appreciate more than yet another way to count steps.

The price is also very reasonable. The Crazybaby Air 1S earbuds cost $160 and are available to purchase now through the company’s own website. If you really want a pair, pick them up quickly because if you’re one of the first 800 to place an order, the price is reduced to just $100.