Epson has a new 4K ultra short throw (UST) laser projector to add to its arsenal. The EpiqVision Ultra LS650 Smart Streaming Laser Projector boasts a three-chip imaging system with a claimed 3,600 lumens of brightness, for images that can scale as large as 120 diagonal inches. The LS650 will come in white or black, however Epson won’t be sharing pricing or availability until late October. Given where the new model sits in Epson’s lineup, it should be more affordable than its EpiqVision Ultra LS800 flasghip.

Ultra short throw laser projectors — and their very similar cousins, the laser TV — are a great way to project big, vivid images onto just about any flat surface without needing to place a noisy projector in the middle of your living room. The EpiqVision Ultra LS650 should be an ideal way to do just that.

In addition to its high brightness, the LS650 is compatible with HDR10 and HLG and has two HDMI 2.0 ports. Both ports support up to 18 Gbps bandwidth and one of them is capable of an external audio connection via HDMI ARC/eARC.

While this projector will be very well suited to watching movies and TV shows (the built -in Android TV operating system gives you access to all of the most popular streaming apps without needing to use an external media streamer), it may not be a perfect choice for gaming. There’s no support for auto low-latency mode (ALLM) or variable refresh rate (VRR) and it’s native refresh rate is fixed at 60Hz.

However, there’s no need for a separate sound system — the projector has its own 2.1 virtual surround system designed by Yamaha, with presets for TV, Sports, Movies, and Music. When you’re not using the projector for movies and TV shows, you can connect a smartphone via Bluetooth and use it as a standalone speaker.

Using the built-in zoom lens, you can adjust the picture size from 60 iches to 120 inches. Though if you want the best results, Epson also sells ambient light rejecting (ALR) screens to use with the LS650 in both 100- and 120-inch sizes. The projector comes with a two-year warranty and Epson claims the laser light source should get up to 20,000 hours of service (the equivalent of running the projector 24 hours a day, seven days a week for just over two years).

