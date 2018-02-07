ESPN Plus will start streaming this spring for $5 a month, but there’s a catch

In November, Disney finally announced its new ESPN Plus streaming service after teasing it in August, and while Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the service would be priced lower than Netflix and similar services, he didn’t give a specific dollar amount. Now we finally know the pricing, as Iger announced the price yesterday during an interview on CNBC’s Closing Bell.

As promised, the price will be lower than Netflix at $5 per month, but it won’t exactly be stand-alone. The service won’t be offered as its own app, but will instead launch as part of a coming redesign of the ESPN app. When the streaming service arrives, it will be available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, and Chromecast devices, with others assumed to follow.

Iger and others have already said that ESPN Plus wouldn’t offer all of ESPN’s content, but many cord-cutters were still hoping for a way to watch their favorite ESPN content without a cable or satellite subscription. That will not be the case. As a matter of fact, there won’t be much content at all that you would find on ESPN on TV available on ESPN Plus, as the streaming service will only be available to those who already subscribe to ESPN via traditional means like cable or satellite, or “nontraditional” means like live TV streaming services.

That leaves us to wonder what the service will actually show. Previous announcements have said that ESPN Plus will carry 10,000 live games and events a year, with content from MLB, NHL, MLS and others, but now we know that it’s unlikely that many if any major events will be shown on the service, since they would already be airing on ESPN or another network. ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentaries have previously been announced for the service, so it seems that it may offer similar on-demand content, but there has been little word of exactly what so far.

Of course, this is just the start of Disney’s streaming strategy. In November, the company announced it would pull Disney and Marvel content from Netflix as it was launching its own streaming service in 2019. ESPN Plus is likely at least partly intended to help the company work out the kinks of launching a streaming service before the Disney service launches.

While ESPN Plus won’t let you watch Sportscenter without a subscription, that doesn’t mean you’re stuck with cable. If you’re looking for a switch, make sure to check our guide to the best live TV streaming services.