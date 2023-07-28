 Skip to main content
Best Buy just slashed the price of these OTC hearing aids to $169

John Alexander
By
A person wearing the Go Hearing - Go Lite OTC Hearing Aids.
Best Buy / Best Buy

Having grown up with older people, I can confidently recall a few major barriers when it comes to trying hearing aids. The first being the need to make and attend a doctor’s appointment. Yuck, point agreed. But with that excuse now legally out of the way, hearing aid avoidant grandparents have to go on to the next excuse I remember; not wanting to deal with new tech, fiddly batteries, and something they may lose easily. If you’ve convinced your grandparents to try any modern earbuds, however, their excuses are dwindling. For example, the Go Hearing Go Lite OTC Hearing Aids are designed to look and act just like earbuds, recharging case and all. They’re also on sale, for $30 off, if you tap the button below. So, check them out yourself or keep reading to learn about the once $199, now $169 Go Hearing Go Lite OTC Hearing Aids.

Why you should buy the Go Hearing Go Lite OTC Hearing Aids

One of the biggest advantages of the Go Hearing – Go Lite OTC Hearing Aids is that they offer a cost effective entrance to the world of hearing aids. A way to dip the toes in the water, so to speak. They’re approximately a quarter of the price of any of our picks for the best OTC hearing aids, for example. That makes them prime candidates for being the first hearing aids you’ll wear, just to see how it feels and if your life improves somewhat. They’re low commitment, and as they’re OTC there is no need to make an awkward, embarrassing doctor’s visit. Just try them out. If you don’t like them, you can leave them behind.

The Go Hearing Go Lite OTC Hearing Aids have essentially no setup to get started. Their operation is nearly identical to any earbuds that come in charging cases these days (very simple) and nearly all children and grandchildren have used before. The battery life, like earbuds, is intensive — 30 hours on a single charge — and the case holds up to 6 charges on its own. To be comfortable, the Go Hearing – Go Lite OTC Hearing Aids have several ear tip (called “domes” for hearing aids) shapes/sizes to choose from, so you can get a proper fit.

Anyhow, if now is a time of transition to hearing aids — for you or somebody you love — now is the time to try. The Go Hearing – Go Lite OTC Hearing Aids are only $169, $30 down from the usual $199. It doesn’t have to be an announcement, a Facebook declaration, or an official doctor’s diagnosis. You can just try them out for a (relatively) low price, no big deal. Check them out for yourself via the button below.

