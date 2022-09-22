 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google’s new Chromecast is cheaper, tops out at HD resolution

Phil Nickinson
By

Google, as had been rumored, today announced a newer, cheaper Chromecast with Google TV, and one that tops out at HD resolution and does not support better 4K UHD resolution.

The new $30 dongle looks and acts just like the $50 model, only this one is limited to 1080p and 60 frames per second. It still supports HDR, however, that’s limited to HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, and it lacks Dolby Vision.

Chromecast with Google TV
Caleb Denison/Digital Trends

Otherwise, you’re looking at the exact same device we’ve been enjoying for a couple years now. Same remote. Same operating system. Same Google smarts.

The question, then, is why have a limited device like this when just about every new television sold today is going to have a 4K panel? The simplest answer is (as always) that it almost certainly comes down to money. Both Roku and Amazon Fire TV — the two biggest players in the TV dongle space — have more than one device that comes in at the sub-$50 price point. Google didn’t, until today.

But Roku gets you a 4K dongle for $40 in the . And while the retails at $50, it’s also not uncommon to see it drop below that price. All that said, it at least gets Google into the conversation. And it’s not like there aren’t any 1080p televisions out there. So this is a perfectly fine way to save $20 to make one of those sets a little better, or to augment a dumb TV in a spare room, perhaps.

It’s also available in just the single “Snow” off-white color. And to sweeten the deal, you’ll get six months free of Peacock Premium.

Chromecast with Google TV Now in HD or 4K

Editors' Recommendations

What is Google TV? Here’s everything you need to know
Google TV user interface.
Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro
Google Stadia on an LG TV.
YouTube TV takes the No. 1 streaming spot with 5 million subscribers
YouTube TV on Roku.
New Siri remote for Apple TV could be easier to find with an embedded AirTag
The Siri Remote in someone's hand.
Best Walmart TV deals for September 2022
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv
Best Projector Deals: Save on Nebula, LG, and more
BenQ TK800 Projector Review
Best AirPods deals for September 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro
Apple airpods pro.
Best Headphone Deals: Beats, Bose and Sony from $135
A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.
How to pair an Apple TV remote with an Apple TV
The Siri Remote in someone's hand.
Best Chromecast Deals: Get the streaming puck for $20
A Chromecast hanging from the back of a TV.
Best soundbar deals for September 2022
Samsung-HW-Q950A.
Best 8K TV deals for September 2022
2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV
Best Bose Speaker Deals for September 2022
bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal