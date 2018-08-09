Digital Trends
Home Theater

Wish your AirPods were as tricked out as your car? Hadoro can make that happen

Kris Wouk
By
hadoro paris custom carbon fiber airpods

Do you love Apple’s AirPods but wish they were lighter and tougher? The next iteration of the earbuds may be both smarter and stronger with water resistance, but when they might actually come out is currently anyone’s guess. Fortunately, French designer brand Hadoro Paris has you covered with its own redesigned take on the iconic earbuds that makes them both lighter and tougher.

In its quest to make the AirPods tough while keeping them lightweight, Hadoro turned to a material that car enthusiasts are well acquainted with: Carbon fiber. With an unusually high weight-to-strength ratio, it’s a no-brainer to use for an accessory that is meant to go everywhere with you.

Carbon fiber is five times stronger than steel and twice as stiff, but much lighter at the same time. Hadoro also points out that carbon fiber is Batman’s material of choice for his suit. You don’t necessarily need Bruce Wayne’s level of fortune to afford Hadoro’s redesigned AirPods, but due to both the cost of carbon fiber and the laborious process of producing these headphones, you can expect to pay quite a bit more than you would for the standard model.

Putting the redesigned AirPods together isn’t a quick or easy process. Hadoro’s engineers start by carefully disassembling the original AirPods case while keeping the components intact. At the same time, the new parts for the new case are carved from solid blocks of carbon fiber. The carbon fiber AirPods themselves are coated with a black soft-touch finish, while the case is engraved with Hadoro’s signature logo.

Hadoro Paris’s resigned AirPods are available via the company’s website and sell for 650 euros or roughly $750. If you would like to have yours further customized, personal engraving with up to four characters is available for 50 euros, bringing the price of the full price up to just over $800. The original AirPods component kit is packaged alongside the customized version and the carbon fiber case, just in case you need to … well, we’re not really sure why, but it’s better to have it than not.

If these would be your first set of AirPods and you want to know about any potential issues, take a look at our guide to common AirPods problems and how to fix them.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo can charge two devices at the same time
george takei star trek interview feature
Movies & TV

Star Trek icon George Takei talks social media, diversity, and ‘Discovery’

Star Trek franchise veteran George Takei spoke to Digital Trends about the current state of science-fiction, diversity in Hollywood, and his new political app, House of Cats, as well as the approach to social media that's made him an…
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

Between sleek form factors, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Movies & TV

Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series gets one of TV’s biggest budgets

Jon Favreau's live-action, untitled Star Wars series planned for Disney's streaming video service will have a budget of approximately $100 million, making it one of the most expensive television shows ever made.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

The white van speaker scam explained, and how it moved to Craigslist and Facebook

The so-called white van speaker scam has been around for a long time, so why do people still get conned on a daily basis? We're here to arm you and your friends with the knowledge you need to see the hoax for what it is.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Adam Poltrack
Deals

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for August 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
time warner cable twc tv internet service roku streaming remote
Movies & TV

Binge away with our guide to the best on-demand streaming services

Looking to waste a weekend bingeing or just putting together a movie night? Find out everything you need, from prices to features, in our guide to the best online streaming sites and services for on-demand movies and TV shows.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
even h3 wireless prd
Product Review

The Even H3 Wireless headphones offer custom sound, but have their quirks

The Even H3 Wireless offer similar looks and the same custom tuning as their slightly larger predecessor, but they aren’t without their own special quirks when it comes to day to day usability.
Posted By Parker Hall
dts headphonex virtual surround in 2015 samsung tvs x doors
Home Theater

DTS:X will blow up your living room. Here’s how it works

DTS:X is one of the two most popular types of object-based audio, which raises the immersion level by adding height to standard surround sound. Here’s everything you need to know about this awesome technology.
Posted By Kris Wouk
tcl 55fs3750 55 1080p roku smart led tv dtdeals
Deals

This 40-inch Roku smart TV is only $200 on Amazon right now

Whether you're looking for a TV for your living room, or a smaller option for other rooms in your home, you aren't going to find a lower price than $200. With the added benefit of Roku integration, this TCL TV deal is practically a steal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Home Theater

What’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in August 2018

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for August 2018, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer, and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming…
Posted By Rick Marshall
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brendan Hesse
roku channel for the web featured free home
Home Theater

Roku makes free movies and TV shows even easier to find

Roku offers up plenty of free movies and TV shows, but they’re scattered across different streaming services and can be hard to find, but the new “Featured Free” section ties together shows and movies across various services.
Posted By Kris Wouk
how to connect your computer to a TV
Home Theater

Is bigger really better? How to figure out what size TV you need

What size TV do you need? Here are a few tips for picking the right size, including where to find a TV’s measurements, ideal viewing distance, and picture quality versus size. Not sure what to look for? This guide is for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Caleb Denison
Vizio M Series
Home Theater

Learn how to calibrate your home theater speakers for sheer audio bliss

Make your home theater rumble just right with our manual speaker setup guide, a simple, step-by-step walkthrough to getting the most from your audio equipment without needing to rely on imperfect automatic calibration.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison