 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 75-inch 4K Mini-LED ULED TV is discounted from $1,200 to $800

Jennifer Allen
By
The Hisense 75-inch U6 placed on a wall.
Hisense

Always a popular place for TV deals, Best Buy is currently selling the Hisense 75-inch U6 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED TV for $800, saving you $400 off the usual price of $1,200. This is a pretty great deal on a similarly great TV. If you’re not sure about it or not familiar with mini-LED technology, don’t worry. We’re here to explain everything before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U6 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED TV

Baffled by what mini-LED is? Don’t be. Take a look at our guide to mini-LED vs QLED. Mini-LED provides you with smaller LEDs than you’d usually see so the TV manufacturer can fit more pixels on screen than before. More LEDs mean more and better brightness so that HDR images look particularly great, even in bright rooms. It also leads to better darkness too with local dimming far more effective than with non-mini-LED TVs. And wondering about ULED? That’s basically Hisense’s term for the technology that it embraces as one of the best TV brands. Check out our look at QLED versus OLED and you’ll learn even more about why QLED combined with mini-LED technology is so vital.

Besides such cool tech, you also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for a more cinematic experience in terms of visuals and audio. A dedicated filmmaker mode also helps by disabling all post-processing so you get the movie experience that the filmmaker wants for you. Gamers also get a game mode that minimizes input lag as well as low latency and variable refresh rates. These are the kind of features you see within the best TVs so it’s great to see them here too. There’s also Google Assistant and Alexa support with a voice remote saving you from needing to type commands in. Much about the Hisense 75-inch U6 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED TV is designed to make life a little simpler than before.

Related

Usually priced at $1,200, the Hisense 75-inch U6 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED TV is currently down to $800 at Best Buy. A huge display that’s packed with great features, this is an ideal TV for most homes if you want good picture quality as well as a large screen for your living room. Snap it up now before the $400 discount ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Usually $1400, this 85-inch 4K TV is down to $900 at Best Buy
TCL S Class S4 LED 4K TV.

If you're looking for a super large TV to get you thru the super hot summer we're projected to continue having this year, we may have found the one you're looking for. And it is on sale. It's the 85-inch version of the TCL S450G, now for just $900. That is $500 down from its typical price of $1,400, making it one of the largest TVs that you can get for under $1,000 right now. It really is one of the best TV deals. So, tap the button below to check it out on Best Buy, where the deal is happening. Note that we don't know when this deal will end, so please do act now if you want the TCL S450G so you can lock this great price in.

Why you should buy the TCL S450G
The 85-inch TCL S450G is a 4K TV that refreshes at 60Hz and uses standard LED technology. It utilizes the Google TV interface, making it similar in functionality to older Android TVs, and can stream via Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, YouTube, and tons of other streaming services. Connecting your own media, as well as sound systems and other peripherals, is easy via the three HDMI inputs (that include eARC). When one of those connects is a gaming console, you'll appreciate the TCL S450G's Auto Game Mode, which includes Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM). And, if you're playing a twitchy racing game (or just watching the races) then the TCL S450G's Motion Rate 240 will be much appreciated. It keeps things looking smooth even when the action tries its hardest to make that impossible.

Read more
Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $600
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.

If you aren't familiar with TCL, they're a company that's focused on budget-oriented TVs, although in the past few years, they've started breaking into the higher-end market too. For example, take this 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV, which is not only quite sizeable but is also on sale at Best Buy for just $600, which isn't a lot considering what you're getting.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV
Probably the most impressive aspect of the Q6 class is that it uses a QLED panel rather than the traditional budget-oriented panels you might see in this price range. That means you get much better contrasts and brightness, which is even further helped by the fact that the Q6 comes with various types of HDR, including HDR10+. It also comes with HLG, which is the HDR standard used by many sports broadcasters, so if you're a fan of watching sports, you can get a very lifelike experience. That said, the base refresh rate of the screen is only 60Hz, so it's not as good as 120Hz for action-packed content, although it's still enough for most modern console gaming, such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Read more
Hurry — this LG 70-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $600
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720

LG is well-known for making some of the best TVs on the market, and it's no surprise that many other manufacturers use their panels. Of course, that does tend to mean that LG TVs can get expensive, especially if you're going for larger sizes like the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV. Luckily, a great deal from Best Buy right now is discounting this excellent 70-inch TV down to $600 from $630.

Why you should buy the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV
While the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV doesn't come with fancy panels like QLED or OLED, the panel is still absolutely gorgeous, especially for a 70-inch TV that's going for budget prices. With a sharp image and relatively great contrast, it's certainly an enjoyable experience. The TV also comes loaded with various types of HDR, such as HDR10, which is just a step below HDR10+ and HLG, the latter of which is a popular standard for sports broadcasters, which is a big plus if you love watching sports. Unfortunately, the base refresh rate of the TV is 60Hz, but that still should be enough for most consoles and mid-range gaming PCs, and there's also the benefit that the 70-inch size makes this perfect for split screen games, which we're a fan of.

Read more