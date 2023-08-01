This 75-inch 4K Mini-LED ULED TV is discounted from $1,200 to $800

Always a popular place for TV deals, Best Buy is currently selling the Hisense 75-inch U6 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED TV for $800, saving you $400 off the usual price of $1,200. This is a pretty great deal on a similarly great TV. If you’re not sure about it or not familiar with mini-LED technology, don’t worry. We’re here to explain everything before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U6 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED TV

Baffled by what mini-LED is? Don’t be. Take a look at our guide to mini-LED vs QLED. Mini-LED provides you with smaller LEDs than you’d usually see so the TV manufacturer can fit more pixels on screen than before. More LEDs mean more and better brightness so that HDR images look particularly great, even in bright rooms. It also leads to better darkness too with local dimming far more effective than with non-mini-LED TVs. And wondering about ULED? That’s basically Hisense’s term for the technology that it embraces as one of the best TV brands. Check out our look at QLED versus OLED and you’ll learn even more about why QLED combined with mini-LED technology is so vital.

Besides such cool tech, you also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for a more cinematic experience in terms of visuals and audio. A dedicated filmmaker mode also helps by disabling all post-processing so you get the movie experience that the filmmaker wants for you. Gamers also get a game mode that minimizes input lag as well as low latency and variable refresh rates. These are the kind of features you see within the best TVs so it’s great to see them here too. There’s also Google Assistant and Alexa support with a voice remote saving you from needing to type commands in. Much about the Hisense 75-inch U6 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED TV is designed to make life a little simpler than before.

Usually priced at $1,200, the Hisense 75-inch U6 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED TV is currently down to $800 at Best Buy. A huge display that’s packed with great features, this is an ideal TV for most homes if you want good picture quality as well as a large screen for your living room. Snap it up now before the $400 discount ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations