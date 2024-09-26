 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Guides

How to cancel your Max subscription

By
max app not working why hbo thumbnail
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sometimes you fall out of love. Stuff happens. If you lose that special spark for your subscription to Max (formerly HBO Max), however, it's easier than you think to get out of the relationship and cancel your subscription.

Sure, Max may be one of the best streaming services with some excellent movies and series for as little as $10 per month, but staying subscribed to Max can add up, especially if you don’t use it.

Here, then, is our explainer on how to cancel a Max subscription using a few different devices.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A phone, tablet, smart TV, or streaming device with access to the Max app

  • A PC with an internet connection

person holding an iphne 15 pro max.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

How to cancel Max (iOS and Android devices)

If you signed up for Max using an iPhone, iPad, or similar Android device, you’ll be glad to know you can cancel a subscription from these gadgets. Here’s the process:

Step 1: Launch the Max app and select your profile icon. Then select Settings.

Step 2: Now select Subscription > Manage Subscription > Cancel Subscription.

Related

Step 3: To finish, choose Continue to Cancel, followed by Yes, Cancel Subscription.

A cover for the Salem's Lot adaptation shown on the Max iOS app on iPad 11 Pro.
Salem's Lot comes to Max on October 3, 2024. Jen Karner / Digital Trends

How to cancel Max (PC)

If you signed up Max using a laptop or desktop PC (or mobile device), you’ll be able to cancel right through max.com. Here’s how:

Step 1: Select your profile icon in the top-right corner of the home page, then select Subscription.

Subscription preferences for Max on a PC.
Michael Bizzaco / Screenshot

Step 2: Select Cancel Subscription > Continue to Cancel.

Step 3: If you’re 100% sure it’s time to say goodbye, go ahead and select Yes, Cancel Subscription.

How to cancel Max through an internet, cable, or phone provider

If you signed up for Max through a cable/satellite provider or through a smart TV or streaming device (e.g., Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, etc.), you’ll need to go through this third party to cancel your Max subscription, too.

We actually signed up for Max through a Roku account, so this gave us the perfect opportunity to show you how to cancel on Roku’s terms:

Step 1: First off, Roku requires you to log into your Roku account through a web browser (not the Roku app).

Step 2: Once signed in, hover over your profile icon, then sleect My Account.

A red arrow pointing to the My account tab for Max streaming service on Roku's website.
Michael Bizzaco / Screenshot

Step 3: Under Payments & subscriptions, slect My subscriptions.

A red arrow pointing to the My Subscriptions option on Max streaming service Roku's website.
Michael Bizzaco / Screenshot

Step 4: Select Manage subscription and choose the option to cancel.

If your Max subscription is already canceled and you want to renew, there should be a Resubscribe button for you to click.

The Manage subscription button for Max.
Michael Bizzaco / Screenshot

How do I sign up for Max again?

Resubscribing to Max is just as simple as canceling your subscription. If you’re using the Max app on an iPhone, iPad, or Android device, open the app and sign into your account. Then choose Renew subscription, pick a plan and billing period, and follow the instructions to finish signing up through your device’s app store. Once you’re done, tap Start streaming.

To resubscribe on Max’s website, head to max.com and sign into your account. selectStart Streaming if the option pops up, followed by Sign Up Now. After you pick a plan and billing period, finish by adding your payment method and selecting Start Subscription.

How much is a Max subscription?

Max offers a few different membership tiers and you can find out more about each level in this guide we put together). As far as hard prices go, Max membership costs are as follows:

  • Ultimate Ad-free ($21 per month or $210 per year)
  • Ad-free ($17/month or $170/year)
  • With Ads ($10/month or $100/year)

Does Max offer free trials?

At this time, neither Max, nor any of its affiliated service providers ,are offering a Max free trial. Butou can watch free episodes on Max of some sample shows.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
How to use Plex Media Server to watch all of your media
The rentals screen on Plex.

Have you ever found yourself wishing for a way to organize and enjoy all of your favorite streaming content and personal media files in one convenient platform? While cloud storage services like Dropbox and Google Drive are excellent for storing media, they don't offer the seamless streaming experience you get with video streaming platforms like Netflix. That's where Plex comes in.

Plex has been a game-changer for over a decade, providing an all-in-one entertainment solution that hosts and streams your media content. But what exactly can you do with Plex? Is it free to use, and is it user-friendly? Does it support multiple users, and how can you make your movie and TV show downloads accessible from anywhere in the world?

Read more
How to mirror your smartphone or tablet on your TV
The LG G3 OLED TV on a stand, showing a mountain scene on the screen.

Did you know that most smart TVs in 2024 will allow you to mirror your entire smartphone or tablet screen directly to your TV without the need for cables? This feature lets you share everything from your device’s screen — including apps, videos, music, and photos — on your TV.

The process of setting up screen mirroring and the overall experience may vary depending on the kind of phone, tablet, or PC you own. However, there are common aspects to the process regardless of your device. This article is designed to cater to all users, providing a comprehensive reference for screen mirroring that is inclusive and informative.

Read more
How to clear your Spotify queue
The Spotify app on an iPhone.

When it comes to music streaming services, Spotify is definitely one of the best. Home to a bountiful library of songs, albums, and playlists, both the mobile and desktop versions of the Spotify app give you plenty of ways to organize and enjoy your tracks. One such tool is the Spotify queue, which allows you to add songs to a next-up list (when one track finishes, the next track in your queue begins) for simplified listening. In fact, sometimes it’s a little too easy to add songs to the Spotify queue.

After a while, this list can become inundated with tracks you’ve never even listened to. Fortunately, it’s just as simple to clear your Spotify queue. In this step-by-step guide, we’ll teach you how to do so for mobile, desktop, and browser versions of the Spotify app.

Read more