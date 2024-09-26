Sometimes you fall out of love. Stuff happens. If you lose that special spark for your subscription to Max (formerly HBO Max), however, it's easier than you think to get out of the relationship and cancel your subscription.

Sure, Max may be one of the best streaming services with some excellent movies and series for as little as $10 per month, but staying subscribed to Max can add up, especially if you don’t use it.

Here, then, is our explainer on how to cancel a Max subscription using a few different devices.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need A phone, tablet, smart TV, or streaming device with access to the Max app

A PC with an internet connection

How to cancel Max (iOS and Android devices)

If you signed up for Max using an iPhone, iPad, or similar Android device, you’ll be glad to know you can cancel a subscription from these gadgets. Here’s the process:

Step 1: Launch the Max app and select your profile icon. Then select Settings.

Step 2: Now select Subscription > Manage Subscription > Cancel Subscription.

Step 3: To finish, choose Continue to Cancel, followed by Yes, Cancel Subscription.

How to cancel Max (PC)

If you signed up Max using a laptop or desktop PC (or mobile device), you’ll be able to cancel right through max.com. Here’s how:

Step 1: Select your profile icon in the top-right corner of the home page, then select Subscription.

Step 2: Select Cancel Subscription > Continue to Cancel.

Step 3: If you’re 100% sure it’s time to say goodbye, go ahead and select Yes, Cancel Subscription.

How to cancel Max through an internet, cable, or phone provider

If you signed up for Max through a cable/satellite provider or through a smart TV or streaming device (e.g., Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, etc.), you’ll need to go through this third party to cancel your Max subscription, too.

We actually signed up for Max through a Roku account, so this gave us the perfect opportunity to show you how to cancel on Roku’s terms:

Step 1: First off, Roku requires you to log into your Roku account through a web browser (not the Roku app).

Step 2: Once signed in, hover over your profile icon, then sleect My Account.

Step 3: Under Payments & subscriptions, slect My subscriptions.

Step 4: Select Manage subscription and choose the option to cancel.

If your Max subscription is already canceled and you want to renew, there should be a Resubscribe button for you to click.

How do I sign up for Max again?

Resubscribing to Max is just as simple as canceling your subscription. If you’re using the Max app on an iPhone, iPad, or Android device, open the app and sign into your account. Then choose Renew subscription, pick a plan and billing period, and follow the instructions to finish signing up through your device’s app store. Once you’re done, tap Start streaming.

To resubscribe on Max’s website, head to max.com and sign into your account. selectStart Streaming if the option pops up, followed by Sign Up Now. After you pick a plan and billing period, finish by adding your payment method and selecting Start Subscription.

How much is a Max subscription?

Max offers a few different membership tiers and you can find out more about each level in this guide we put together). As far as hard prices go, Max membership costs are as follows:

Ultimate Ad-free ($21 per month or $210 per year)

Ad-free ($17/month or $170/year)

With Ads ($10/month or $100/year)

Does Max offer free trials?

At this time, neither Max, nor any of its affiliated service providers ,are offering a Max free trial. Butou can watch free episodes on Max of some sample shows.