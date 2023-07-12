 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Guides

How to set a sleep timer on Apple TV

Phil Nickinson
By

Apple's annual software updates always bring a slew of new features. And the update for Apple TV to tvOS 17 (currently in public beta) is no exception to that. But one new feature we want to highlight is one we've been clamoring for — well, pretty much forever.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Apple TV

  • tvOS 17

  • Apple TV Siri remote

You can now, finally, set a sleep timer on your Apple TV. Not on the television itself — which almost certainly required a second remote control — but on the Apple TV hardware. Here's how.

Open the new Control Center

The tvOS 17 update comes with a revamped Control Center. Basically that's the thing you get if you swipe inward from the top right corner on an iPhone or iPad. But seeing as how there's no way to swipe on Apple TV, it's always been kind of hidden. The tvOS 17 update makes Control Center more prominent. And it's where you'll find the Sleep Timer feature.

Step 1: Hold down the TV button (it's the one just above the volume-up button) on the Apple TV Siri Remote. It'll just take a couple seconds, and you'll see Control Center expand.

The Apple TV Siri Remote in hand.
Hold down the button that looks like a TV (or computer monitor) to open Control Center on Apple TV. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Step 2: Select Sleep Timer.

The Sleep Timer option in the Control Center on Apple TV.
The Sleep Timer option in the Control Center on Apple TV. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends
Related

Step 3: Choose how long you'd like your Apple TV to remain on. The initial options are 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, or 2 hours.

Apple TV Sleep Timer options.
Sleep Timer has four options. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

And, well, that's it. That a sleep timer is so simple a feature only underscores how badly it was needed, and it was a black mark on what otherwise remains the best streaming hardware you can buy. But now it's here. Now you can watch your Apple TV late into the night and not worry that it'll stay on until the wee hours of the morning. Instead, the Apple TV sleep timer will shut things off at a reasonable hour.

And you can sleep soundly.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Messi in Miami is huge for Apple and MLS Season Pass
Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass.

That headline right there? It may well be the understatement of the year. Forget Apple Vision Pro. Forget the new iPhone 15 this fall. Forget new Macs and AirPods.

Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami.

Read more
VPNs are coming to Apple TV in tvOS 17
VPN listing in the Apple TV App Store.

As is often the case with Apple's major press releases, some of the more interesting (if obscure) details often are tucked away toward the end, or even in the footnotes. Case in point: Support for third-party VPNs is coming to Apple TV when tvOS 17 is released this fall.

For most normal folks, that's probably not a huge deal. You plug in your Apple TV at home or wherever, and it just works. But for some folks, it's going to open up a world of fun.

Read more
Apple Vision Pro brings TV, 3D movies to a massive, 100-foot-wide screen
A person is watching a movie using the Apple Vision Pro.

As expected, at WWDC 2023, Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Among its many amazing features, Apple demonstrated what it will be like to watch TV and movies on the device, and the results look impressive. The headset is expected to be available in 2024, for $3,500.

Apple showed how the Vision Pro will let you open a virtual screen within your field of view that can be as small or as big as you want -- virtually speaking. At its largest size, Apple claims the screen can occupy a relative width of 100 feet.

Read more