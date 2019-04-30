Digital Trends
Apple AirPods and Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds get price cuts

Simon Cohen
Fully wireless earbuds are just about the hottest category in electronics right now, and for good reason. Their cord-free design is perfect for just about any activity, and features like voice assistant support make them even more useful for daily wear. When we took a look at the best true wireless earbuds, we found several outstanding models, but the hands-down winner for best true wireless earbuds for athletes were the Jabra Elite Active 65t. With a 4.5-out of-5-star rating, they’re more than a match for wireless earbuds such as the Apple Airpods and Samsung Galaxy Buds. Right now, Amazon is selling the Jabra Elite Active 65t in copper blue for $150 — 21% of the regular price, or a savings of $40.

Jabra Elite Active 65t — $150

Jabra Elite Active 65t review
Shipping for these earbuds from Amazon takes one to four weeks, but we think they’re worth the wait. The Jabra Elite Active 65t combines excellent audio performance and decent five-hour battery life with features that are considerably harder to find, including activity tracking and IP56 sweat and dust protection, which make them the perfect companion for running, workouts, or just about any activity that gets you moving.

The Elite Active 65t will sound very good right out of the box, thanks to their clear, trouble-free Bluetooth 5 wireless connection, but to get the most out of these buds, you should install the free Sound+ app. The app lets you adjust equalization settings, turn HearThrough on or off, and adjust the auto-pause feature, which automatically stops or resumes music if you remove one earbud. Speaking of HearThrough, it’s a must-have feature when wearing sound-isolating earbuds like these. It lets you selectively allow external sounds to enter via the onboard mics, an important safety feature when navigating city streets.

Apple AirPods (previous generation) — $147

apple airpods launch delayed battery large

Amazon is also running a sale on the first-generation Apple AirPods. You can save $12 on the earbuds that arguably kick-started the true wireless earbud craze into high gear, and they’re still one of our favorite models. Though the newer version has the option for wirelessly charging the charging case, and lets you summon Siri without first tapping an earbud, we think that if you can score a deal on the first generation, it’s still a very good buy.

