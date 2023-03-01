 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Klipsch’s new Reference Premiere subwoofers kick some serious bass

Simon Cohen
By

If you’re a fan of Klipsch’s Reference Premiere line of speakers and you’ve been patiently waiting for a powered subwoofer to match, your wait is over. The company has just released four new subs for the Reference Premiere family that start at $750 and feature a new design and tons of power. The RP-1000SW ($749), RP-1200SW ($999), and RP-1400SW ($1,399) will be available staring March 1 at Klipsch.com and authorized retailers, while the flagship RP-1600SW ($1,799) will be available sometime in either April or May 2023.

Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-1400SW.
Klipsch

Each of the new subs features Klipsch’s iconic front-firing spun copper Cerametallic woofer in sizes that range from 10 inches to 16 inches. These drivers have been redesigned as ultra long throw transducers with oversized surrounds.  Power comes from new class D amplifiers, and Klipsch claims that it’s a highly efficient system. The enclosures, covered in an impact-resistant wood-inspired vinyl, have a rounded-corner shape, which is a new approach for the usually very angular and straight-edged Reference Premiere family.

Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-1400SW seen with other Reference Premiere speakers.
Klipsch

But the most noticeable change on the outside is the use of a slot-shaped port at the bottom that runs the full width of the subwoofer. Klipsch calls this an Aerofoil, and claims that it minimizes port noise for clean, undistorted low frequencies. In a presentation given to members of the media, Klipsch’s director of product development, Vlad Grodzinskiy, challenged us to test its performance by comparing the new Klipsch subs to a competitor by playing 20Hz to 25Hz test tones. Grodzinskiy claimed that we wouldn’t hear the port “whistling” on the Reference Premieres that other subs exhibit.

Related
Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-1200SW back panel controls.
Klipsch

Another notable feature of the new subwoofers is an improved set of rear controls. The dials for low-pass and gain are now oversized and have markings etched into the sides of the knobs. In conjunction with a magnification bar, the settings are much easier to change without moving the speaker away from an adjacent wall.

Klipsch has also given the subs shock-absorbing rubber feet, which should help minimize any unwanted vibrations.

From a performance point of view, these subs are all about power and low frequencies. Here’s what you can expect from each model.

RP-1600SW

Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-1600SW seen with other Reference Premiere speakers.
Klipsch
  • $1,799
  • 16-inch woofer
  • 1600 watts of peak power
  • 14.5Hz to 175Hz

RP-1400SW

Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-1400SW seen with other Reference Premiere speakers.
Klipsch
  • $1,399
  • 14-inch woofer
  • 1000W of peak power
  • 16Hz to 141Hz

RP-1200SW

  • $999
  • 12-inch woofer
  • 800W peak power
  • 16.5Hz to 138Hz

RP-1000SW

Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-1000SW seen with other Reference Premiere speakers.
Klipsch
  • $749
  • 10-inch woofer
  • 600W peak power
  • 19Hz to 131Hz

Editors' Recommendations

Apple AirPlay 2 supports 24-bit lossless audio, but you can’t use it
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
February 11, 2023
An Apple AirPlay icon hovering above an Apple HomePod speaker.

Apple's wireless platform for audio and video streaming -- AirPlay -- is one of the best ways to play music from an Apple device to a wireless speaker. When at home, on a Wi-Fi network, it outperforms Bluetooth thanks to its wider bandwidth. The conventional wisdom has always been that AirPlay sets a hard limit on audio quality: iPhones and other Apple devices can only transmit lossless CD-quality audio, at 16-bit/44.1kHz, to an AirPlay-enabled speaker, leaving the technology incapable of supporting the higher-res streams now being offered by Apple Music and others.  But it seems that AirPlay can actually do 24-bit audio. Sort of.

The new second-gen HomePod, which Apple released in January, can stream lossless 24-bit/48kHz audio directly from Apple Music, using its own Wi-Fi connection to the internet. This isn't news: Apple added 24-bit lossless playback (via Apple's ALAC codec) to the first-gen HomePod and HomePod mini in 2021, along with Dolby Atmos support.

Read more
Sennheiser HD 660S2: audiophile favorites get improved bass response
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
February 7, 2023
Sennheiser HD 660S2 open-back headphones.

Sennheiser has updated its fan-favorite open-back HD 600 series with a new flagship, the $600 HD 660S2, which will be available for pre-order globally from February 7, 2023, and will go on sale February 21, 2023. The company says the HD 660S2 (which replaces the older HD 660S) offer enhanced sub-bass tuning and greater sensitivity across all frequencies.

"Our new Sennheiser HD 660S2 offers listeners what they requested most from the headphones’ predecessor,” Jermo Koehnke, Sennheiser Audiophile Product Manager said in a press release. “With precision and power like no other and new sensitivity across all frequencies, listeners will hear details they’ve never heard before, especially at the lower end of the spectrum.”

Read more
LG brings Apple TV, Apple Music, and AirPlay to webOS Hub-based TVs
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
February 3, 2023
Apple TV app for webOS Hub.

In October 2022, LG debuted webOS Hub, an enhanced version of the smart TV software it uses for its own TVs that can be licensed by other manufacturers. At the time, webOS Hub was not a full replica of the webOS that runs on LG TVs, given that it was missing some features like Apple's AirPlay and HomeKit support.

Today, LG says that webOS Hub is now compatible with all of those missing Apple ingredients. Apple TV app, Apple Music, AirPlay, and HomeKit are available to compatible webOS Hub TVs in more than 100 countries and regions.

Read more