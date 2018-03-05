LG bets big on OLED and A.I. in its clearer, smarter 2018 TV line

Share

LG’s models were among the most impressive TVs we saw at CES 2018, but the company didn’t go into many details about the entire lineup that we should expect this year. That has changed now as today the company unveiled its entire 2018 premium TV lineup at an event in Seoul, Korea.

While all the TVs announced today are premium, the cream of the 2018 LG TV crop are the OLED models, which include the W8, G8, E8, C8, and B8. The top-of-the-line W8 is the newest model of LG’s wallpaper TV and will be available in 77-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. While last year’s W7 model was fantastic on its own, the W8 features improved processing thanks to LG’s Alpha 9 processor, while supports high frame rate (HDR) for clearer motion at 120 frames per second and features improved algorithms for clearer picture quality. Like last year’s model, Dolby Atmos is included for fantastic sound from the integrated sound bar without the need for an external sound bar or surround sound system.

All the other OLED models also feature Dolby Atmos and use the Alpha 9 processor as well, aside from the B8 which uses the Alpha 7. The G8 is only available in one 65-inch size option, but the E8 is available in 65-inch and 55-inch varieties. The C8 will be sold in 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch varieties, while the B8 will be available in 65-inch and 55-inch models. As with the W8, high dynamic range (HDR) is supported, including Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG).

OLED might be the brightest star of the show, but LG’s Super UHD models show that you can still get an amazing picture out of an LCD screen. These models use LG’s Nano Cell technology and Full-Array Local Dimming to ensure black levels are as dark as you’ll find outside of OLED, with improved shadow details and wider viewing angles than last year’s models. Like the OLED models, the Super UHD TVs support HDR including Dolby Vision and HLG, as well as Dolby Atmos. These TVs will be available in nine different sizes ranging from 49 to 75 inches.

Unsurprisingly given LG’s recent focus on artificial intelligence with its ThinQ platform, these new TVs are packed with A.I.-driven features. Natural Language Processing (NLP) lets viewers control their TVs with phrases like “search for this movie’s soundtrack” or “turn off the TV when this program is over,” without having to specify the name of the movie they’re watching or the exact time they want the TV to turn off. This is powered by LG’s Deep ThinQ deep learning platform and will be available in 14 countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

So far, no release dates or pricing information for these TVs has been shared yet, but we’ll update this article as more details are made available.