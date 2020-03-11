LG unveils a 2020 TV lineup loaded with 8K displays

LG’s 2020 TV lineup is here … well, almost. The company announced today that it will start releasing its roster of 14 new models later this month in both South Korea and the United States. Europe and other regions will soon follow, according to a press release.

Among these new OLED models are the GX Gallery Series, LG’s OLED ZX 8K models, and its CX and BX 4K models. The 8K models will feature an Alpha 9 Gen 3 A.I. Processor, the company’s third-generation processor, which is designed to “heighten viewers’ sense of immersion.” Other new features pertain to movies, sports, gaming and other types of content.

The company also said the 2020 line of TVs will feature the latest HDMI specifications, and its 8K models will be able to play native 8K content from both HDMI and USB digital inputs.

LG has yet to disclose an actual release date or prices for these displays, but here’s what we know about these models so far.

Gallery GX Series

Price and availability TBA, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch

The GX Series is LG’s answer to Samsung’s The Frame — with a unique twist. The GX Series is designed to mount flush to a wall just like a piece of art, and it utilizes OLED panel technology that doesn’t require a backlight to make that happen. With that tech, the 65-inch model is less than an inch thick (.79 inches to be more precise) and there’s no need for an additional control box.

ZX Real 8K Series

Price and availability TBA, 77-inch, 88-inch

In its press release on the new TVs, LG kept relatively quiet about its 8K models. The company only disclosed that these TVs meet the industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs as defined by the Consumer Technology Association, which LG says makes them among the first 8K models capable of using the CTA 8K Ultra HD logo.

NanoCell TV 8K Series

Price and availability TBA, 55-inch 65-inch, 75-inch

These 8K models won’t have OLED displays, but LG says they will carry the CTA 8K UHD logo just like the 8K versions. The NanoCell series will break down into seven different units, including the Nano99, Nano97, Nano95, and a 55-inch Nano95 series.

CX Series

Price and availability TBA, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch

The CX Series will be one of two OLED 4K series for LG this year, alongside the BX Series. Details were once again sparse for this series, but LG did say a new size will be made available later this year in the form of a 48-inch CX OLED display.

BX Series

Price and availability TBA, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch

The BX Series is just as limited on details, with LG simply saying the BX and CX series will each be “delivering the outstanding picture quality that LG OLED is known for.”

What to expect

As mentioned, LG has said these models will start shipping at the end of the month. There may be a caveat here, as we’ve seen previously with Samsung and its 2020 rollout. While LG may be rolling out most of its TVs by the end of the month, expect the company’s flagship models to become available a bit later. Like Samsung’s Q950TS and Q900T, which are not yet on the market, LG’s ZX and GX series may both see delayed releases. LG may take a different approach, but with only a “coming soon” tag on each of these TVs on its website, we can only make an educated guess as to when these TVs will be available.

As for the price, LG’s top TVs won’t be cheap. Its 2019 flagship 8K model, the Z9 88-inch OLED TV, retailed for $30,000. This year’s ZX series will include a 77-inch model, but still expect to pay a premium for the successor to the world’s first 8K OLED TV.

With LG expanding its 8K lineup through the brand’s NanoCell series, we could be seeing 8K being offered in a big package at a much friendlier price. Its lone 8K NanoCell TV in 2019, the Nano 9 Series 75-inch display, retailed for $5,000. With different tiers of the series being announced this year, 8K displays could be headed to a more consumer-level market a lot sooner than we thought.

