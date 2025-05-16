The 65-inch LG G3 OLED TV is usually $3,300, but this refurbished one is $1,000

In one of the most eye-catching TV deals we’ve seen today, Best Buy is offering you the chance to get the 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV for a fantastic price of only $1,000, which is $2,300 lower than its original price of $3,300. There’s a catch though — it’s a refurbished model, but of course, it will come with a guarantee that it will be working properly, though you may find some slight cosmetic defects. If you’re fine with that, then make sure that you complete your purchase as soon as possible, as there are surely limited stocks available.

Why you should buy the refurbished 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV

LG’s G-series is a fixture in our roundup of the best OLED TVs, with the latest model, the LG G5, currently holding the top spot. That should give you an idea of how impressive the LG G3 will be, even if it’s two generations back. As an OLED TV, you’re going to enjoy perfect black levels, unrivaled contrast, wide viewing angles, and excellent response times. The LG G3 OLED 4K TV also features 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 65-inch screen for lifelike details, webOS 23 for access to all of the popular streaming services, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in your living room or bedroom.

Best Buy is one of the trusted retailers mentioned in our guide on how to buy a refurbished TV, so you shouldn’t worry that you’re wasting your money. You should still properly inspect the OLED TV once it arrives, but since it’s been thoroughly inspected before it’s put up for sale, there’s a good chance that you won’t encounter any issues with your refurbished 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV

We highly recommend checking out Best Buy TV deals as there’s always some fantastic offers on there, and this one is amazing: the 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV for just $1,000, for a $2,300 discount on its sticker price of $3,300. This is a refurbished model though, but if that’s not a problem for you and you simply want to enjoy the technology that this TV brings, proceed with your transaction right away. There’s a chance that the refurbished 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV will be sold out as soon as tomorrow, so don’t waste any more time!