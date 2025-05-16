 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 65-inch LG G3 OLED TV is usually $3,300, but this refurbished one is $1,000

By
Amazing Deal LG G3 OLED evo.
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

In one of the most eye-catching TV deals we’ve seen today, Best Buy is offering you the chance to get the 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV for a fantastic price of only $1,000, which is $2,300 lower than its original price of $3,300. There’s a catch though — it’s a refurbished model, but of course, it will come with a guarantee that it will be working properly, though you may find some slight cosmetic defects. If you’re fine with that, then make sure that you complete your purchase as soon as possible, as there are surely limited stocks available.

Why you should buy the refurbished 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV

LG’s G-series is a fixture in our roundup of the best OLED TVs, with the latest model, the LG G5, currently holding the top spot. That should give you an idea of how impressive the LG G3 will be, even if it’s two generations back. As an OLED TV, you’re going to enjoy perfect black levels, unrivaled contrast, wide viewing angles, and excellent response times. The LG G3 OLED 4K TV also features 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 65-inch screen for lifelike details, webOS 23 for access to all of the popular streaming services, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in your living room or bedroom.

Best Buy is one of the trusted retailers mentioned in our guide on how to buy a refurbished TV, so you shouldn’t worry that you’re wasting your money. You should still properly inspect the OLED TV once it arrives, but since it’s been thoroughly inspected before it’s put up for sale, there’s a good chance that you won’t encounter any issues with your refurbished 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV

Related

We highly recommend checking out Best Buy TV deals as there’s always some fantastic offers on there, and this one is amazing: the 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV for just $1,000, for a $2,300 discount on its sticker price of $3,300. This is a refurbished model though, but if that’s not a problem for you and you simply want to enjoy the technology that this TV brings, proceed with your transaction right away. There’s a chance that the refurbished 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV will be sold out as soon as tomorrow, so don’t waste any more time!

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…

Editors’ Recommendations

The 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV has a $300 discount today
LG C4 OLED

When it comes to premium and midrange OLED TVs, one of the best brands in the business is LG. For 2024, top honors went to the LG G4 and C4 Series, both of which we were able to get our hands on. And now that the LG 5 models are due to hit shelves, you can expect discounts on older sets to appear more frequently, including right now: 

Today, the LG 65-inch C4 Series 4K OLED is marked down to $1,400 from its $1,700 MSRP. 

Read more
LG’s highly praised 55-inch B4 OLED is discounted to $1,000 today
The 2024 LG B4 OLED on its home screen.

If you’re the kind of person who expects pixel-level perfection from your TV, one manufacturer you should pay close attention to is LG. For years, this industry-lauded TV maker has produced some of the most exceptional OLED screens on the market, and now that LG’s 2025 sets are hitting shelves, 2024 models are regularly discounted. 

This includes the LG 55-inch B4 Series 4K OLED, a magnificent TV that’s currently marked down to $1,000. Purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to score this TV deal. 

Read more
Don’t wait: The 65-inch LG G4 OLED won’t be $800 off for much longer
LG G4 OLED

If you want to own one of the best TVs on the market, we’re willing to bet the all-new LG G5 Series 4K OLED will blow your mind. But since this latest model dropped, now is also a fantastic time to save on last year’s award-winning G4 Series. And it just so happens that most sizes of the LG G4 OLED are on sale this week: 

Right now, when you purchase the LG 65-inch G4 Series 4K OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, and LG, you’ll only pay $2,000. The full MSRP on this model is $2,800. 

Read more