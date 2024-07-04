One of our favorite LG TVs, and a customer favorite, has a big 4th of July deal going on right now. It’s the large, 77 inch version of the LG C3 OLED TV, and right now you can get it for just $1,997, down over $1,500 from its usual $3,500 price point. It’s one of the best 4th of July TV deals going on right now and it can be yours if you tap the button below. Or, keep reading to see why you should pick up this TV, as well as why both reviewers and average customers like it.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV

The LG C3 OLED TV is a powerful TV with the powerful a9 AI Processor Gen6 for optimized settings with minimal personal input. This TV is ready for casual viewing, intense movie watching with Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode, and gaming with its 0.1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate.

To see how the LG C3 OLED TV operates in practical situations, check out our LG C3 OLED TV review. It’s always telling when the big drawback for a TV is its price. For example, our reviewer absolutely loved the TVs inky blacks, processing power, and fun gaming features, ultimately referring to it as “an absolute treat to watch.” The main problem, which this deal will take care of, was the price was somewhat too steep. For what it’s worth, the LG C3 OLED TV tops our list of the best OLED TVs, too, this time for its casual viewing experience. This TV will look better in a dark room, like all TVs, but can handle your optimized-for-living-not-watching living room as well.

Again, to reiterate, the 77-inch version of the LG C3 OLED TV is down to just $1,997 for the 4th. That’s over $1,500 off of its standard price of $3,500. To get it all you need to do is tap the button below. One bit of resistance to grabbing this deal — which we maintain is great — is the looming presence of Prime Day TV deals, since Prime Day is set to launch soon. Check out our guide to determining if you should buy a TV on July 4th or Prime Day to help make sense of this situation.