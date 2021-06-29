LG is going after gamers with new features for its C1 and G1 series OLED TVs that are aimed at offering the best possible visual experience.

In an announcement on Monday, June 28, the Korean tech company said its latest firmware (03.15.27) makes LG’s C1 and G1 TVs the first in the world to support Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz on select gaming platforms.

Digital Trends has reached out to LG for more information on which specific platforms will benefit and we will update this article when we hear back.

Gaming with Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz should offer an elevated experience with stunning, silky smooth visuals.

LG a confirmed that other premium models in its 2021 TV lineup — including its OLED Z1 series, QNED Mini LED QNED99 series, and NanoCell 99 series TVs — will also receive the update in July, with other 2021 and 2020 TVs undergoing testing for possible Dolby Vision gaming in either 60Hz or 120Hz.

“With enhanced gaming capabilities and convenient, user-friendly controls, LG’s premium TVs are ready to deliver sublime next-gen gaming experiences,” the company said in a release.

Game dashboard

LG’s latest firmware update also brings with it another feature aimed at pleasing gamers who own an LG TV equipped with Game Optimizer. Called “Game Dashboard,” the floating onscreen menu is described by LG as “similar to the head-up display (HUD)” already found in many games.

The Game Dashboard give users fast access to the TV’s settings, enabling you to quickly jump between different genres — Standard, FPS, RPG, or RTS — without pausing the action.

“The dashboard also shows the status of other modes such as black stabilizer, low latency, and variable refresh rate (VRR),” LG said. To access more options, you can use the Game Dashboard to launch the Game Optimizer.

With their four HDMI 2.1 ports, support for both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium, and various gaming-specific picture adjustments, LG’s C1 and G1 series OLED TVs already caught the eye of Digital Trends’ reviewers as devices that will delight gamers.

Indeed, even before Monday’s announcement, Digital Trends’ reviewer described the C1 as having “a really comprehensive suite of gamer-friendly features” that made it “one of the best TVs for gaming.”

